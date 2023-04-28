Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yulu Wynn on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 55,550.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
Yulu Wynn dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers.
Yulu Wynn on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yulu Wynn is mainly compared to Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Ahmedabad, Okinawa R30 which starts at Rs. 58,992 in Ahmedabad and BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV starting at Rs. 59,900 in Ahmedabad.
Variants On-Road Price Yulu Wynn STD ₹ 55,550