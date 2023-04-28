Saved Articles

Yulu Wynn On Road Price in Hyderabad

55,555*
*On-Road Price
Hyderabad
Wynn Price in Hyderabad

Yulu Wynn on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 55,550. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Yulu Wynn STD₹ 55,550
...Read More

Yulu Wynn Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 55,555*On-Road Price
24.9 Kmph
68 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,555
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Hyderabad)
55,555
EMI@1,194/mo
Yulu Wynn Alternatives

Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Magnus Price in Hyderabad
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
R30 Price in Hyderabad
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

59,900
BattRE Electric LoEV Price in Hyderabad
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
Lite Price in Hyderabad
White Carbon Motors O3

White Carbon Motors O3

55,900
O3 Price in Hyderabad
YObykes Yo Drift

YObykes Yo Drift

51,000
Yo Drift Price in Hyderabad

Yulu Wynn News

The Yulu Wynn electric two-wheeler will be available for outright purchase or an subscription option
Yulu launches its first electric two-wheeler Wynn, priced at 55,555
28 Apr 2023
The first Yuma Battery swapping station in Delhi is located at Siri Fort Auditorium
Yuma Energy partners with MCD & BSES to set up battery swapping stations in Delhi
24 Aug 2023
Yulu DeX EV being used for Zomato delivery partner
Thousands of Yulu EVs to be deployed by Zomato for greener last-mile deliveries
3 Apr 2023
In pic (L-R): R K Misra, Co-Founder Yulu (seated on Miracle), Amit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO Yulu, S Ravi Kumar, Chief Business Development Officer, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Anuj Tiwari, CFO, Yulu and Naveen Dachuri, Co-Founder & CTO, Yulu (seated).
Bajaj Auto, Yulu introduce two new electric two-wheelers. Check details
27 Feb 2023
The facility was to start by February 2020, but due to Covid-19 pandemic situation it is being operational on August 31. (File photo)
Bajaj Auto's electric bike-sharing platform Yulu begins operations in Mumbai
1 Sept 2020
 Yulu Wynn News

Videos

Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
12 Jul 2023
