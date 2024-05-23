GT Force teases its first electric motorcycle, will come with 120 km of range

GT Force , an electric two-wheeler manufacturer is gearing up for the launch of their first electric motorcycle. The brand has not revealed the name of the motorcycle or an exact launch date but they plan to launch it within a month and it will be targeted towards urban and rural riders.

Customers can book the new motorcycle through GT Force's authorized dealerships across the country. The top speed will be rated at 70 kmph which should be enough for day-to-day city usage. The brand is claiming a riding range of 120 km to 130 km on a single charge. The teaser image reveals a few design elements of the upcoming motorcycle. It gets a sharp-looking headlamp which is expected to use LED units. There is a short fly screen and the overall front-look seems like that of a naked streetfighter. However, we will have to wait for the motorcycle to officially launch in India and only then we will have full details.

It seems like electric motorcycles are picking up pace in the industry. Mr. Mukesh Taneja, Co-Founder, and Managing Director of GT Force, said, “There is a growing popularity of electric motorcycles in the country, and we are excited to introduce a product that meets the demands of modern urban commuters. Our new electric motorcycle is designed to offer superior performance, safety, and convenience, making it an ideal choice for those seeking an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fuel-based vehicles. We are confident that a rider who rides it will discover a new level of freedom and exhilaration on every journey."

Also Read : GT Force launches new range of electric scooters with range of up to 110 km

GT Force recently revamped its lineup in the Indian market. The new models that are now on offer are GT Vegas, GT Ryd Plus, GT One Plus Pro and GT Drive Pro. The prices of the scooters start at ₹55,555 and go up to ₹84,555. Both prices are ex-showroom. The lineup consists of low-speed electric scooters and high-speed electric scooters.

First Published Date: