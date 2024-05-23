HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Gt Force Teases Its First Electric Motorcycle, Will Come With 120 Km Of Range

GT Force teases its first electric motorcycle, will come with 120 km of range

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 May 2024, 09:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • GT Force will launch its first electric motorcycle within a month. The brand also launched a new range of electric scooters recently.
The electric motorcycle from GT Force will have a claimed range of between 120 km to 130 km.
The electric motorcycle from GT Force will have a claimed range of between 120 km to 130 km.

GT Force, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer is gearing up for the launch of their first electric motorcycle. The brand has not revealed the name of the motorcycle or an exact launch date but they plan to launch it within a month and it will be targeted towards urban and rural riders.

Customers can book the new motorcycle through GT Force's authorized dealerships across the country. The top speed will be rated at 70 kmph which should be enough for day-to-day city usage. The brand is claiming a riding range of 120 km to 130 km on a single charge. The teaser image reveals a few design elements of the upcoming motorcycle. It gets a sharp-looking headlamp which is expected to use LED units. There is a short fly screen and the overall front-look seems like that of a naked streetfighter. However, we will have to wait for the motorcycle to officially launch in India and only then we will have full details.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Gt Force Soul (HT Auto photo)
GT Force Soul
Range Icon65 km/charge
₹ 52,861 - 75,350
Compare
View Offers
Gt Force Flying (HT Auto photo)
GT Force Flying
Range Icon65 km/charge
₹ 54,338 - 77,763
Compare
View Offers
Gt Force Prime (HT Auto photo)
GT Force Prime
Range Icon65 km/charge
₹ 57,417 - 77,763
Compare
View Offers
Gt Force One (HT Auto photo)
GT Force One
Range Icon 65 km
₹ 62,850 - 85,945
Compare
View Offers
Gt Force Vegas (HT Auto photo)
GT Force Vegas
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹55,555
Compare
Gt Force Ryd Plus (HT Auto photo)
GT Force RYD Plus
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹65,555
Compare

It seems like electric motorcycles are picking up pace in the industry. Mr. Mukesh Taneja, Co-Founder, and Managing Director of GT Force, said, “There is a growing popularity of electric motorcycles in the country, and we are excited to introduce a product that meets the demands of modern urban commuters. Our new electric motorcycle is designed to offer superior performance, safety, and convenience, making it an ideal choice for those seeking an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fuel-based vehicles. We are confident that a rider who rides it will discover a new level of freedom and exhilaration on every journey."

Also Read : GT Force launches new range of electric scooters with range of up to 110 km

GT Force recently revamped its lineup in the Indian market. The new models that are now on offer are GT Vegas, GT Ryd Plus, GT One Plus Pro and GT Drive Pro. The prices of the scooters start at 55,555 and go up to 84,555. Both prices are ex-showroom. The lineup consists of low-speed electric scooters and high-speed electric scooters.

First Published Date: 23 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST
TAGS: GT Force electric motorcycles electric vehicles EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.