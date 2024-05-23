GT Force RYD Plus on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 65,560. Visit your nearest GT Force RYD Plus on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 65,560. Visit your nearest GT Force RYD Plus dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. GT Force RYD Plus on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the GT Force RYD Plus is mainly compared to GT Force One Plus Pro which starts at Rs. 76,555 in Pune, GT Force Vegas which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Pune and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Pune. Variants On-Road Price GT Force RYD Plus STD ₹ 65,560