GT Force Vegas On Road Price in Bangalore

GT Force Vegas Front Right View
55,555*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Vegas Price in Bangalore

GT Force Vegas on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 55,550. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
GT Force Vegas STD₹ 55,550
GT Force Vegas Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹ 55,555*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
70 Km
55,555
55,555
    GT Force Vegas News

    Mercedes-Benz EQG is expected to break cover later this year promising about 670 bhp peak power.
    CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz EQG can perform tank turn, shows off in Las Vegas Strip
    14 Jan 2024
    GT Drive Pro has a riding range of 50-60 km or 60-65 km, depending on the battery type.&nbsp;
    GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force
    29 Sept 2022
    The electric motorcycle from GT Force will have a claimed range of between 120 km to 130 km.
    GT Force teases its first electric motorcycle, will come with 120 km of range
    23 May 2024
    GT Drive Pro electric scooter in red colour. Apart from this colour, the scooter will also be offered in Brown, White and Blue.
    GT Force launches new range of electric scooters with range of up to 110 km
    17 May 2024
    The GT Drive Pro is a decent looking scooter but nothing about its design stands out.
    GT Drive Pro low-speed e-scooter first ride review: Can it be used daily?
    4 Apr 2023
    Videos

    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
