CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz EQG can perform tank turn, shows off in Las Vegas Strip

Mercedes-Benz is working on the all-electric avatar of the G-Class SUV, which is slated to break cover globally later this year. The pure electric SUV will come christened as Mercedes-Benz EQG. It has been making headlines over the last several months and the latest one comes as multiple prototypes of the electric luxury SUV have performed a synchronised tank turn on the Las Vegas Strip during CES 2024.

A tank turn is one of the most incredible things an electric vehicle can do. It is basically when an electric car performs a rapid spin in one place, propelled by electric motors. The German luxury car manufacturer has released a video showing four prototypes of the Mercedes-Benz EQG performing a spectacular synchronised tank turn on the Las Vegas Strip during the CES.

The G-Turn* in Vegas? The iconic #GClass is going all-electric & ready to set new benchmarks. #CES2024📷



*G-Turn must not be used on public roads. This stunt was performed by professional drivers on a closed road with support from local police & special preparation of the road. pic.twitter.com/bam71c17aZ — Mercedes-Benz USAㅤ (@MercedesBenzUSA) January 10, 2024

The EQG prototypes accomplished tank turns thanks to the electric motors fitted to each wheel. The tank is performed by applying a forward or reverse power to each corner, depending on what side of the vehicle you are looking at. This allows the car to perform a 360-degree turn on its axis.

While the tank turn performed by the Mercedes-Benz EQG prototypes was a publicity stunt, it was certainly a spectacularly impressive one. The drivers of all four electric SUVs got the timing rightly synchronised, enabling the EVs to rotate in the same direction simultaneously, the video has revealed. In real-world driving conditions, a tank turn is something that is not necessary. However, in the case of offroading, the feature could be useful to rotate the SUV a few degrees to get the car on track, if the trail is tight.

Mercedes-Benz EQG: What we know so far

The EQG prototypes were wearing a light camouflage wrap that concealed the electric SUV's fine details, but the overall silhouette was easily figurable. The electric SUV will come riding on a body-on-frame architecture, which has been specifically developed for electric vehicles. It gets carbon kevlar underbody panels protecting the drivetrain components, while independent front suspension and rigid rear axle enhance its ride quality.

Mercedes-Benz has not revealed the powertrain specifications of the SUV. However, the four electric motors onboard the SUV are expected to churn out a total power output of about 670 bhp. Also, the SUV claims to come with an optional lithium-ion battery pack with silicon anode chemistry that will provide a greater range, possibly more than 483 kilometres.

