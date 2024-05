GT Force One Plus Pro STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES Dimensions and Capacity Ground Clearance 210 mm Kerb Weight 80 kg Saddle Height 800 mm Tyres and Brakes Mileage and Performance Range 110 km Max Speed 70 kmph Engine and Transmission Transmission Automatic Starting Push Start Buttion Fuel Type Electric Emission Type bs6 Chassis and Suspension Features and Safety Seat Type Single Anti Theft Alarm Yes USB Charging Port Yes Charging Charging at Charging Station Yes Charging Time(0-80%) 4-5 Hrs. Charging at Home Yes Electricals Battery Warranty 5 years or 60,000 kilometers Battery Capacity 2.5 kWh Low Fuel Indicator Yes Battery Type Lithium-Ion