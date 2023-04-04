HT Auto
GT Force Flying Specifications

GT Force Flying starting price is Rs. 54,338 in India. GT Force Flying is available in 4 variant and
54,338 - 77,763*
*Ex-showroom price
GT Force Flying Specs

GT Force Flying comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Flying starts at Rs. 54,338 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, GT Force Flying sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

GT Force Flying Specifications and Features

Lithium Ion 60V
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1750 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Height
1100 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm
Width
660 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Scooter Speed
low
Range
60-65 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Motor Power
250 w
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
9 Degree
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
TFT
Underseat storage
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours
Battery Warranty
3 Year
Battery Capacity
48 V / 26 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

GT Force Flying Alternatives

Gemopai Miso

Gemopai Miso

44,000 Onwards
Flying vs Miso
YUKIE Yuvee

YUKIE Yuvee

44,385 - 48,569
Flying vs Yuvee
Gowel ZX

Gowel ZX

44,456 - 57,449
Flying vs ZX
Evolet Polo

Evolet Polo

44,499 - 65,000
Flying vs Polo
EMotorad T-Rex

EMotorad T-Rex

44,999 Onwards
Flying vs T-Rex

GT Force News

The GT Drive Pro is a decent looking scooter but nothing about its design stands out.
GT Drive Pro low-speed e-scooter first ride review: Can it be used daily?
4 Apr 2023
GT Prime Plus electric scooter
You can now buy these electric scooters at a festive discount of 5,000 each
10 Oct 2022
GT Drive Pro has a riding range of 50-60 km or 60-65 km, depending on the battery type.&nbsp;
GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force
29 Sept 2022
GT One is capable of running at 25 kmph speed.
GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One
2 Aug 2022
(L-R) Co-founder and CEO at GT-Force, Mukesh Taneja, and Co-founder and COO, Rajesh Saitya posing with electric two-wheelers – GT Drive, GT Drive Pro, and electric motorcycle prototype,&nbsp;
EV startup GT-Force unveils two e-scooters, e-bike prototype at EV India Expo
27 Dec 2021
GT Force Flying Variants & Price List

GT Force Flying price starts at ₹ 54,338 and goes upto ₹ 77,763 (Ex-showroom). GT Force Flying comes in 4 variants. GT Force Flying top variant price is ₹ 77,763.

Lead Acid 48V
54,338*
250 w
Lead Acid 60V
57,594*
250 w
Lithium Ion 48V
73,778*
250 w
Lithium Ion 60V
77,763*
250 w
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

