GT Force Flying On Road Price in Delhi

57,685 - 81,426*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Flying Price in Delhi

GT Force Flying on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 57,690. The on road price for GT Force Flying top variant goes up to Rs. 81,430 in Delhi. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
GT Force Flying Lead Acid 48V₹ 57,690
GT Force Flying Lead Acid 60V₹ 60,940
GT Force Flying Lithium Ion 48V₹ 77,440
GT Force Flying Lithium Ion 60V₹ 81,430
GT Force Flying Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

Lead Acid 48V
₹ 57,685*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
60-65 Km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,338
54,338
Insurance
3,347
On-Road Price in Delhi
57,685
57,685
EMI@1,240/mo
Lead Acid 60V
₹ 60,941*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
55-60 Km/charge
Lithium Ion 48V
₹ 77,441*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
60-65 Km/charge
Lithium Ion 60V
₹ 81,426*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
60-65 Km/charge
    GT Force News

    The GT Drive Pro is a decent looking scooter but nothing about its design stands out.
    GT Drive Pro low-speed e-scooter first ride review: Can it be used daily?
    4 Apr 2023
    GT Prime Plus electric scooter
    You can now buy these electric scooters at a festive discount of 5,000 each
    10 Oct 2022
    GT Drive Pro has a riding range of 50-60 km or 60-65 km, depending on the battery type.&nbsp;
    GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force
    29 Sept 2022
    GT One is capable of running at 25 kmph speed.
    GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One
    2 Aug 2022
    (L-R) Co-founder and CEO at GT-Force, Mukesh Taneja, and Co-founder and COO, Rajesh Saitya posing with electric two-wheelers – GT Drive, GT Drive Pro, and electric motorcycle prototype,&nbsp;
    EV startup GT-Force unveils two e-scooters, e-bike prototype at EV India Expo
    27 Dec 2021
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    View all
     

