GT Force Flying on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 57,690.
The on road price for GT Force Flying top variant goes up to Rs. 81,430 in Chennai.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is GT Force Flying Lead Acid 48V and the most priced model is GT Force Flying Lithium Ion 60V.
Visit your nearest
GT Force Flying dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers.
GT Force Flying on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the GT Force Flying is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Chennai, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Chennai and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price GT Force Flying Lead Acid 48V ₹ 57,690 GT Force Flying Lead Acid 60V ₹ 60,940 GT Force Flying Lithium Ion 48V ₹ 77,440 GT Force Flying Lithium Ion 60V ₹ 81,430
