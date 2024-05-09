In pics: Vida V1 Pro electric scooter review, comes with a trick up its sleeve
- Vida V1 Pro gets removable battery packs so the customer can remove the battery pack and charge it at their home.
Hero MotoCorp finally entered the electric two-wheeler market with a new sub-brand called Vida. There are two electric scooters on sale Vida V1 Pro and Vida V1 Plus.
The Vida V1 Pro's biggest selling point is the fact that it comes with removable battery packs. So, the customers can just remove the battery packs and carry them to their home to charge them.
The removable battery packs come in really handy. So, if you live in an apartment or do not have access to a charging socket near your parking spot then removable batteries will come in quite handy. Moreover, Vida Electric also supports fast charging using Ather Grid.
Vida Electric uses a PMSM electric motor that can produce a continuous power output of 3.9 kW and a peak power output of 6 kWh. The torque output stands at 25 Nm. The throttle is very well-calibrated, there are no sudden jerks of power and even if the rider gives the slightest of inputs, the electric motor is able to register the throttle input.
The throttle is very well-calibrated, there are no sudden jerks of power and even if the rider gives the slightest of inputs, the electric motor is able to register the throttle input. Twisting the throttle is surprisingly heavy and it could be twisted in the other direction to use regen.
The TFT screen is not a touchscreen and it can be controlled via the buttons on the left switchgear. There is an ambient sensor so it can shift between day and night mode automatically. There is also Bluetooth connectivity via an application but we could not test it out.
The boot is surprisingly deep and it can hold a full size helmet. There is a small space in the front as well that can be used to store the charger. However, it does rattle so we would suggest that you get a cloth bag for it.
The LED headlamp has a unique Daytime Running Lamp whose design language has been carried forwarded to the tail lamp as well. The projector headlamp setup provides a nice throw and spread on the road.
Vida V1 Pro comes with is keyless entry. The key fob stays in your pocket, the only thing the rider needs to do is walk up to the scooter and push the button and the scooter turns on. However, the quality of the key fob is not great.
The quality of the switchgear and the overall scooter is decent. However, we were expecting it to be better considering the product comes from Hero MotoCorp.
First Published Date: 09 May 2024
