In pics: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift in a brave new world
The latest Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new three-cylinder engine and sports design updates on the outside as well as more features and safety hig
...
First launched in India and the world over in 2005, the Swift has nearly seen it all. But in current times, it faces what could be its biggest challenge ever. With entry-level SUVs cornering interest and a fair bit of the Indian car market, can this hot hatchback maintain its iconic image?
The fourth-generation Swift has been launched at a starting price of ₹6.49 lakh for the base model and goes up to ₹9.46 lakh (before taxes) for the top ZXi Plus with Dual-Tone colour theme and AMT. There are five variants in all, two transmission choices as well as nine colour options.
The Swift gets several design updates which include a reworked grille, LED projector headlight and DRL units, new alloys and updated C-shaped LED tail lights.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
1197 cc Petrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
998 cc Petrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
View Details
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
60 kWh 550 Km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
The Maruti Swift also gets a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series petrol motor that replaces the K12 engine under the hood. Power and torque figures have come down slightly but the company claims fuel efficiency is at a very impressive 25 kmpl mark.
The Swift is also packed with six airbags as standard while getting several other crucial safety features like Hill Hold Control and ABS with EBD.
In terms of exterior proportions, the new Swift is narrower, taller and slightly wider while having the same wheelbase as on the preceding model.
On the inside, a nine-inch infotainment screen finds a place of prominence over the layered dashboard. There is an all-black colour theme inside the vehicle and a 4.2-inch semi-digital driver display unit. The flat-bottomed steering wheel has controls mounted on it, including buttons for cruise control.
The Swift also gets wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, push-button start, rear AC vents and plenty of ports for charging devices. While there is no sunroof, no HUD and no armrest anywhere inside, the seats are relatively well-cushioned. The front seats, however, are a bit narrow, perhaps because of the side bolstering.
Space at the rear of the Swift is satisfactory for two adults with decent amount of kneeroom and headroom. Under-thigh support, however, could have been better. But a third adult here will make things very uncomfortable. This is also because the center console eats into feet space in the middle.
The Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to have a decent amount of storage space for a vehicle in this segment. Packing bags for a weekend getaway should not be a problem inside this car. Here, there are two cabin-size suitcases, two duffle bags and a laptop bag placed in the boot.
The Swift benefits from an updated feature list and safety features that are standard are a good move. The engine, however, is toned down and the drive quality takes a bit of a hit. While the five-speed manual gearbox is fairly easy to use and has short, crisp throws, the AMT does not like to be hurried.
First Published Date: 16 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS