In Pics: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift In A Brave New World

In pics: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift in a brave new world

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2024, 11:03 AM
The latest Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new three-cylinder engine and sports design updates on the outside as well as more features and safety highlights.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1/11
First launched in India and the world over in 2005, the Swift has nearly seen it all. But in current times, it faces what could be its biggest challenge ever. With entry-level SUVs cornering interest and a fair bit of the Indian car market, can this hot hatchback maintain its iconic image?
Maruti Suzuki Swift
First launched in India and the world over in 2005, the Swift has nearly seen it all. But in current times, it faces what could be its biggest challenge ever. With entry-level SUVs cornering interest and a fair bit of the Indian car market, can this hot hatchback maintain its iconic image?
Maruti Suzuki Swift
2/11
The fourth-generation Swift has been launched at a starting price of 6.49 lakh for the base model and goes up to 9.46 lakh (before taxes) for the top ZXi Plus with Dual-Tone colour theme and AMT. There are five variants in all, two transmission choices as well as nine colour options.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
The fourth-generation Swift has been launched at a starting price of 6.49 lakh for the base model and goes up to 9.46 lakh (before taxes) for the top ZXi Plus with Dual-Tone colour theme and AMT. There are five variants in all, two transmission choices as well as nine colour options.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
3/11
The Swift gets several design updates which include a reworked grille, LED projector headlight and DRL units, new alloys and updated C-shaped LED tail lights.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
The Swift gets several design updates which include a reworked grille, LED projector headlight and DRL units, new alloys and updated C-shaped LED tail lights.

Maruti Suzuki Swift
4/11
The Maruti Swift also gets a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series petrol motor that replaces the K12 engine under the hood. Power and torque figures have come down slightly but the company claims fuel efficiency is at a very impressive 25 kmpl mark.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
The Maruti Swift also gets a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series petrol motor that replaces the K12 engine under the hood. Power and torque figures have come down slightly but the company claims fuel efficiency is at a very impressive 25 kmpl mark.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
5/11
The Swift is also packed with six airbags as standard while getting several other crucial safety features like Hill Hold Control and ABS with EBD.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
The Swift is also packed with six airbags as standard while getting several other crucial safety features like Hill Hold Control and ABS with EBD.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
6/11
In terms of exterior proportions, the new Swift is narrower, taller and slightly wider while having the same wheelbase as on the preceding model.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
In terms of exterior proportions, the new Swift is narrower, taller and slightly wider while having the same wheelbase as on the preceding model.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
7/11
On the inside, a nine-inch infotainment screen finds a place of prominence over the layered dashboard. There is an all-black colour theme inside the vehicle and a 4.2-inch semi-digital driver display unit. The flat-bottomed steering wheel has controls mounted on it, including buttons for cruise control.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
On the inside, a nine-inch infotainment screen finds a place of prominence over the layered dashboard. There is an all-black colour theme inside the vehicle and a 4.2-inch semi-digital driver display unit. The flat-bottomed steering wheel has controls mounted on it, including buttons for cruise control.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
8/11
The Swift also gets wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, push-button start, rear AC vents and plenty of ports for charging devices. While there is no sunroof, no HUD and no armrest anywhere inside, the seats are relatively well-cushioned. The front seats, however, are a bit narrow, perhaps because of the side bolstering.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
The Swift also gets wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, push-button start, rear AC vents and plenty of ports for charging devices. While there is no sunroof, no HUD and no armrest anywhere inside, the seats are relatively well-cushioned. The front seats, however, are a bit narrow, perhaps because of the side bolstering.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
9/11
Space at the rear of the Swift is satisfactory for two adults with decent amount of kneeroom and headroom. Under-thigh support, however, could have been better. But a third adult here will make things very uncomfortable. This is also because the center console eats into feet space in the middle.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Space at the rear of the Swift is satisfactory for two adults with decent amount of kneeroom and headroom. Under-thigh support, however, could have been better. But a third adult here will make things very uncomfortable. This is also because the center console eats into feet space in the middle.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
10/11
The Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to have a decent amount of storage space for a vehicle in this segment. Packing bags for a weekend getaway should not be a problem inside this car. Here, there are two cabin-size suitcases, two duffle bags and a laptop bag placed in the boot.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
The Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to have a decent amount of storage space for a vehicle in this segment. Packing bags for a weekend getaway should not be a problem inside this car. Here, there are two cabin-size suitcases, two duffle bags and a laptop bag placed in the boot.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
11/11
The Swift benefits from an updated feature list and safety features that are standard are a good move. The engine, however, is toned down and the drive quality takes a bit of a hit. While the five-speed manual gearbox is fairly easy to use and has short, crisp throws, the AMT does not like to be hurried.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
The Swift benefits from an updated feature list and safety features that are standard are a good move. The engine, however, is toned down and the drive quality takes a bit of a hit. While the five-speed manual gearbox is fairly easy to use and has short, crisp throws, the AMT does not like to be hurried.
First Published Date: 16 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST
TAGS: Swift Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki

