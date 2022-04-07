In Pics: Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 launched in India as Himalayan rival
The newly launched Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 comes out as a direct rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan ADV.
The launch of Suzuki V-Strom SX marks the company's entry in the 250cc sports adventure tourer segment in the country.
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched V-Strom SX 250cc sports adventure tourer launched at ₹2,11,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which makes it a Royal Enfield Himalayan rival.
The beak design of the adventure tourer is borrowed from the legendary bid displacement V-Strom ADV models and has been specifically remade for the V-Strom SX.
The new Suzuki V-Strom SX is being made available in three colour options - Champion Yellow, Pearl Blaze Orange and Glass Sparkle Black.
At the heart of the Suzuki V-Strom SX sits a 249cc, 4 stroke, 1-cylinder, oil cooler SOHC engine that has been claimed to offers brisk and smooth performance.
