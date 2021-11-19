Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: 2022 Yamaha Tmax flagship scooter revealed with updated design, tech

1/5Yamaha has rolled out the updated TMax scooter for the international markets. The new scooter has been introduced as the 2022 model and comes fitted with a range of new tech and features.
2/5One of the key updates on Yamaha's new flagship scooter is a new full-colour 7-inch TFT screen that has been offered with a combination of analog as well as monochrome.
3/5Yamaha TMax now gets a more aggressive outer styling with supersport-inspired design revisions. With the new model year update, the scooter comes with remastered headlights with a pointy beak style design at the snout.
4/5The 2022 Yamaha TMax gets a fairly deep boot. 
5/5At the heart of the new flagship scooter remains the same 560cc parallel-twin motor. This engine has been rated to develop 47bhp of maximum power and 55.7Nm of peak torque.
