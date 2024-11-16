HT Auto
In pics: This is the most powerful KTM Duke streetfighter ever, now available in India

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Nov 2024, 15:42 PM
KTM officially returns to the premium motorcycle segment in India with the launch of the 1390 Super Duke R streetfighter that makes 188 bhp and brings
...
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
1/10
The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R has been launched in India and it is the flagship streetfighter from the Austrian brand. With its launch, KTM is officially foraying into the premium motorcycle segment on our shores. (KTM)
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R has been launched in India and it is the flagship streetfighter from the Austrian brand. With its launch, KTM is officially foraying into the premium motorcycle segment on our shores.
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
2/10
The latest KTM 1390 Super Duke R comes with a price tag of 22.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and features a powerful twin-cylinder engine along with a distinctive design that has been characteristic of the sub 400 cc KTM models we have seen so far. (KTM)
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
The latest KTM 1390 Super Duke R comes with a price tag of 22.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and features a powerful twin-cylinder engine along with a distinctive design that has been characteristic of the sub 400 cc KTM models we have seen so far.
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
3/10
The new Super Duke R looks in line with the design language KTM has employed so far for its naked motorcycle lineup, specifically the Duke 990. The bike gets vertically stacked LED headlamps with the new signature DRLs.  (KTM)
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
The new Super Duke R looks in line with the design language KTM has employed so far for its naked motorcycle lineup, specifically the Duke 990. The bike gets vertically stacked LED headlamps with the new signature DRLs. 

2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
4/10
The 1390 Super Duke R additionally gets new fuel tank shrouds and winglets, and an overall razor-sharp styling. (KTM)
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
The 1390 Super Duke R additionally gets new fuel tank shrouds and winglets, and an overall razor-sharp styling.
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
5/10
The 1390 Super Duke R uses the same frame that the 1290 Super Duke R is built upon. The subframe cover is smaller and gives the motorcycle a more compact look overall. (KTM)
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
The 1390 Super Duke R uses the same frame that the 1290 Super Duke R is built upon. The subframe cover is smaller and gives the motorcycle a more compact look overall.
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
6/10
The more premium 1390 Super Duke R Evo variant gets semi-active suspension which uses magnetic valves for variable damping and real-time adaptation.  (KTM)
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
The more premium 1390 Super Duke R Evo variant gets semi-active suspension which uses magnetic valves for variable damping and real-time adaptation. 
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
7/10
There are five suspension modes available and these are Auto, Comfort, Rain, Street, and Sport. Other features include an automatic preload adjustment to adapt to varying loads and an anti-dive function that stiffens the front-end under hard braking.  (KTM)
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
There are five suspension modes available and these are Auto, Comfort, Rain, Street, and Sport. Other features include an automatic preload adjustment to adapt to varying loads and an anti-dive function that stiffens the front-end under hard braking. 
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
8/10
(KTM)
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
9/10
The 1390 Super Duke R rides on on Michelin Power GP tyres. Braking duties are taken over by Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers with a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. (KTM)
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
The 1390 Super Duke R rides on on Michelin Power GP tyres. Braking duties are taken over by Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers with a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
10/10
The 1390 Super Duke R is fitted with a five-inch TFT screen and gets five riding modes, cruise control, and adjustable wheelie control. Further features include lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, slide control, and launch control.  (KTM)
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R
The 1390 Super Duke R is fitted with a five-inch TFT screen and gets five riding modes, cruise control, and adjustable wheelie control. Further features include lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, slide control, and launch control. 
First Published Date: 16 Nov 2024, 15:42 PM IST
TAGS: ktm 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R

