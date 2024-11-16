In pics: This is the most powerful KTM Duke streetfighter ever, now available in India
KTM officially returns to the premium motorcycle segment in India with the launch of the 1390 Super Duke R streetfighter that makes 188 bhp and brings
...
The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R has been launched in India and it is the flagship streetfighter from the Austrian brand. With its launch, KTM is officially foraying into the premium motorcycle segment on our shores.
The latest KTM 1390 Super Duke R comes with a price tag of ₹22.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and features a powerful twin-cylinder engine along with a distinctive design that has been characteristic of the sub 400 cc KTM models we have seen so far.
The new Super Duke R looks in line with the design language KTM has employed so far for its naked motorcycle lineup, specifically the Duke 990. The bike gets vertically stacked LED headlamps with the new signature DRLs.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Compare
Compare
UPCOMING
125 cc
₹ 1.75 - 1.80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
UPCOMING
490.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
799.0 cc 40.0 kmpl
₹ 8.64 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
The 1390 Super Duke R additionally gets new fuel tank shrouds and winglets, and an overall razor-sharp styling.
The 1390 Super Duke R uses the same frame that the 1290 Super Duke R is built upon. The subframe cover is smaller and gives the motorcycle a more compact look overall.
The more premium 1390 Super Duke R Evo variant gets semi-active suspension which uses magnetic valves for variable damping and real-time adaptation.
There are five suspension modes available and these are Auto, Comfort, Rain, Street, and Sport. Other features include an automatic preload adjustment to adapt to varying loads and an anti-dive function that stiffens the front-end under hard braking.
The 1390 Super Duke R rides on on Michelin Power GP tyres. Braking duties are taken over by Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers with a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.
The 1390 Super Duke R is fitted with a five-inch TFT screen and gets five riding modes, cruise control, and adjustable wheelie control. Further features include lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, slide control, and launch control.
First Published Date: 16 Nov 2024, 15:42 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS