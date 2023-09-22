HT Auto
Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched with turbo petrol engine, priced from 9.99 lakh

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has launched the updated i20 N Line facelift in the country bringing substantial updates to the sporty hatchback. The new Hyundai i20 N Line facelift is priced from 9.99 lakh for the manual, 20,00 cheaper than the older version, while going up to 12.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec DCT automatic N8 trim. The i20 N Line now exclusively gets the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which was recently discontinued on the standard i20 earlier this year.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 22 Sep 2023, 11:35 AM
2023 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift
Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the i20 N Line in the Indian market. The prices now start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh and go up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.32 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The hot hatchback will be offered only with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. 
Up-front the headlamp has been updated and is now an all LED unit. The same headlamp is being used on the standard i20 as well. The manufacturer offers automatic headlamps as standard. The new headlamp setup has been on offer on the global version of the i20 for quite some time now. 
The front grille has been redesigned. It is finshed in piano black and is quite bold. The front bumper has been redesigned as well and it looks more aggressive than before. There are red accents to accentuate the sportiness of the hot hatchback. 
On the sides, there are new 16-inch alloy wheels that come with N-line badging. Apart from this, there are no changes to the side profile. There is a piano black side sill with red accent. 
The interior is blacked out with red accents. Hyundai is also offering red ambient lighting. The seats are finished in leather seats with the N logo and the gear shifter is wrapped in perforated leather. The three-spoke steering wheel is unique to the i20 N Line. 
The dashboard layout is identical to the standard i20. So, it comes with low dashboard with horizontal lines that integrate seamlessly with the AC vents. Hyundai has not made any changes to the instrument cluster. It is the same digital unit with a multi-information display in the between. 
The biggest addition to the i20 N Line is the new 6-speed manual gearbox. Earlier, the i20 N Line was only offered with a DCT gearbox and a 6-speed iMT. Both gearboxes will be available with the N6 and N8 variants. The DCT gearbox is a 7-speed unit. 
Hyundai has not made any changes to the i20 N Line. It is still the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. It puts out 118 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 172 Nm at 1,500 - 4,000 rpm. 
The new Hyundai i20 N Line is available in an array of color options, including Abyss Black (New), Atlas White, Titan Gray, Thunder Blue, Starry Night, Atlas White with Abyss Black Roof, and Thunder Blue with Abyss Black Roof.
The new Hyundai i20 N Line comes with more than 60+ connected car features, 127 Embedded VR commands, 52 Hinglish voice commands, 7 Ambient Sounds of Nature, Over-the-Air updates for maps and infotainment, Multilanguage UI support accommodating 10 Regional and 2 International languages, and a convenient C-Type charger.
In terms of safety, the i20 N Line is equipped with 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline, All Disc Brakes, automatic headlamps among others. 
Power on the new Hyundai i20 N Line comes from the familiar 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine tuned for 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a new 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) that’s now available in both N6 and N8 trims. The IMT unit has been given a miss this time in favour of a proper manual, which should appeal to enthusiasts, and also brings a lower asking price on the model.

Also Read : Hyundai i20 facelift launched at 6.99 lakh, turbo petrol discontinued

Visual changes include the revised grille and headlamps on the i20 N Line inspired by the recently updated standard i20 hatchback. The new LED headlamps also sport a new signature LED DRL design. The bumpers have been revised as well, while the rear gets minimal changes. The cabin gets black interiors with contrast red inserts for a sporty look. It also packs a 7-speaker Bose sound system, an infotainment system, new leather upholstery with the N logo, red ambient lights, a perforated leather-wrapped gear shifter and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with the N logo.

Announcing the launch, Tarun Garg, COO - Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The i20 brand across generations has consistently set the bar in the premium hatchback segment in the country. Sporty and breathtakingly stunning, the new Hyundai i20 N Line commands attention everywhere it goes with its WRC-inspired design. Prioritizing safety as a cornerstone, the new Hyundai i20 N Line now gets a host of safety features as standard such as 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), 3-Point Seatbelts, and seatbelt reminder for all occupants. The new Hyundai i20 N Line, with its exciting athletic design and playful details, will surely set you apart in a crowd of lookalikes and will resonate profoundly with the ambitions of the young Indian buyers who wish to leave an indelible mark."

On the safety front, the 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line packs 35 standard features including six airbags, ESC, Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline. You also get disc brakes for all four wheels and automatic headlamps as part of the standard kit, along with three-point seatbelt and seatbelt reminders for all seats. Furthermore, the sporty hatchback comes with 40 additional safety features including a burglar alarm, Emergency Stop Signal, rear parking camera and headlamp escort function.

Also Read : 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift launched: Variants explained

The new Hyundai i20 N Line is now available in a host of colour options including the new Abyss Black, alongside the existing Atlas White, Titan Gray, Thunder Blue, Starry Night, Atlas White with Abyss Black Roof, and Thunder Blue with Abyss Black Roof. The car also has over 60 connected features, multi-language UI support, 127 embedded voice recognition commands,

52 Hinglish voice commands and OTA update compatibility. The i20 N Line facelift can be had with a standard 3 years/100,000 km warranty with the optional extended warranty on offer.

First Published Date: 22 Sep 2023, 11:35 AM IST

