Hyundai i20 facelift launched at 6.99 lakh, turbo-petrol discontinued

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the updated i20 premium hatchback in the Indian market. It is priced between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹11.01 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. For 2023, the i20 gets cosmetic changes, feature additions, and updated safety equipment and the turbo-petrol engine has been discontinued. Hyundai is also offering an extended warranty of up to 3 years or 1 lakh kilometres.

Hyundai has boosted the safety quotient of the 2023 i20 by offering loads of features as standard. It now offers 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Antilock Braking System and Electronic Brake Distribution across all variants.

The interior is finished in a dual-tone grey and black colour scheme, there is ambient lighting, Bose sound system, a redesigned key, semi-leatherette seats, leatherette door armrests and a leather-wrapped D-Cut steering wheel.

The infotainment system now comes with sounds of nature, 60+ connected car features, 127 Embedded VR commands, 52 Hinglish voice commands, Over-the-Air updates, multilanguage support and a Type C charger.

Powering the new i20 is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 82 bhp with the manual transmission and 86 bhp with the IVT automatic transmission. The engine now also comes with the Idle Stop & Go (ISG) feature.

For cosmetic changes, the bumpers have been redesigned to look sharper and there is a new set of LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. On the side, there are new 16-inch alloy wheels.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO,Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The i20 brand has consistently set the bar in the Indian automobile industry across generations. With a passionate customer base exceeding 1.3 million, the new Hyundai i20 remains the beacon of customer aspirations. Prioritizing safety as a cornerstone, the new Hyundai i20 delivers a resounding message with its standard features, including 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, 3-Point Seatbelts, and seatbelt reminder for all occupants. Crafted for the urban youth, the new Hyundai i20 promises an unmatched mobility experience. We hold unwavering confidence that the new Hyundai i20 will not only elevate customer aspirations but also resonate profoundly with the ambitions of the young Indian buyers who wish to leave an indelible mark."

