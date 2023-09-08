HT Auto
Hyundai i20 facelift launched at 6.99 lakh, turbo-petrol discontinued

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the updated i20 premium hatchback in the Indian market. It is priced between 6.99 lakh and 11.01 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. For 2023, the i20 gets cosmetic changes, feature additions, and updated safety equipment and the turbo-petrol engine has been discontinued. Hyundai is also offering an extended warranty of up to 3 years or 1 lakh kilometres.

By: Paarth khatri
| Updated on: 08 Sep 2023, 11:33 AM
Hyundai has launched the 2023 i20 in the Indian market. The prices now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.99 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.01 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The manufacturer is also offering extended warranty of up to 1 lakh km or 3 years. The 2023 i20 is offered in six monotone colours and two dual-tone colour options. 
The new Hyundai i20 is available in a stunning array of color options, including Amazon Grey (New), Atlas White, Titan Gray, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White plus Black Roof, and Fiery Red plus Black Roof. Hyundai has not made any changes to the digital instrument cluster. It is shared with other Hyundai vehicles. 
Hyundai has discontinued the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and it will now be offered only with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces 83 bhp with the 5-speed manual gearbox and 88 bhp with the IVT automatic transmission.
The interior is now finished in new dual tone grey and black interiors, semi leatherette seat design and leatherette application door armrest. There is ambient lighting, a BOSE premium 7 speaker system, a new key and much more. The i20 is quite spacious with ample amount of legroom and shoulder room.
In terms of safety, the i20 comes with Burglar alarm, Emergency stop signal, rear parking camera, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline, headlamp escort function and automatic headlamps,
The dual-tone cabin theme helps in opening up a sense of airiness and the electric sunroof further enhances this as it lets in decent amount of sunlight.
The infotainment system comes with 60+ connected car features, 127 Embedded VR commands, 52 Hinglish voice commands, Over-the-Air updates, Multilanguage UI support accommodating 10 Regional and 2 International languages, and a convenient C-Type charger. 
The exterior has been updated with new sharper bumpers and there is a skid plate on the rear bumper as well. There is a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels as well. Up-front, there is a new set of LED headlamps as well which come with LED Daytime Running Lamps.
The i20 comes with 26 Standard safety features including 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Antilock Braking System (ABS), and Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) and much more. The three-point seatbelt with seatbelt reminders for all seats adds an extra layer of security.
The steering wheel now has a D-cut design and it is still a multifunction unit. There is automatic climate control, USB charger and a minimal dashboard.
Hyundai has made some cosmetic changes to the exterior of the 2023 i20.
Hyundai has boosted the safety quotient of the 2023 i20 by offering loads of features as standard. It now offers 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Antilock Braking System and Electronic Brake Distribution across all variants.

The interior is finished in a dual-tone grey and black colour scheme, there is ambient lighting, Bose sound system, a redesigned key, semi-leatherette seats, leatherette door armrests and a leather-wrapped D-Cut steering wheel.

The infotainment system now comes with sounds of nature, 60+ connected car features, 127 Embedded VR commands, 52 Hinglish voice commands, Over-the-Air updates, multilanguage support and a Type C charger.

Powering the new i20 is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 82 bhp with the manual transmission and 86 bhp with the IVT automatic transmission. The engine now also comes with the Idle Stop & Go (ISG) feature.

For cosmetic changes, the bumpers have been redesigned to look sharper and there is a new set of LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. On the side, there are new 16-inch alloy wheels.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta facelift SUV to launch soon? Spied testing near Chennai

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO,Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The i20 brand has consistently set the bar in the Indian automobile industry across generations. With a passionate customer base exceeding 1.3 million, the new Hyundai i20 remains the beacon of customer aspirations. Prioritizing safety as a cornerstone, the new Hyundai i20 delivers a resounding message with its standard features, including 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, 3-Point Seatbelts, and seatbelt reminder for all occupants. Crafted for the urban youth, the new Hyundai i20 promises an unmatched mobility experience. We hold unwavering confidence that the new Hyundai i20 will not only elevate customer aspirations but also resonate profoundly with the ambitions of the young Indian buyers who wish to leave an indelible mark."

First Published Date: 08 Sep 2023, 11:33 AM IST

