2023 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched: 5 things to know

Once the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI was discontinued from the Indian market, the sole hot hatchback that remained on sale was the i20 N Line. Hyundai recently launched the facelift of the i20 N Line and with it came some necessary upgrades that people wanted since the i20 N Line was first launched. So, here are five things that one should know about the 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 23 Sep 2023, 11:01 AM
2023 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift
Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the i20 N Line in the Indian market. The prices now start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh and go up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.32 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The hot hatchback will be offered only with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. 
Up-front the headlamp has been updated and is now an all LED unit. The same headlamp is being used on the standard i20 as well. The manufacturer offers automatic headlamps as standard. The new headlamp setup has been on offer on the global version of the i20 for quite some time now. 
The front grille has been redesigned. It is finshed in piano black and is quite bold. The front bumper has been redesigned as well and it looks more aggressive than before. There are red accents to accentuate the sportiness of the hot hatchback. 
On the sides, there are new 16-inch alloy wheels that come with N-line badging. Apart from this, there are no changes to the side profile. There is a piano black side sill with red accent. 
The interior is blacked out with red accents. Hyundai is also offering red ambient lighting. The seats are finished in leather seats with the N logo and the gear shifter is wrapped in perforated leather. The three-spoke steering wheel is unique to the i20 N Line. 
The dashboard layout is identical to the standard i20. So, it comes with low dashboard with horizontal lines that integrate seamlessly with the AC vents. Hyundai has not made any changes to the instrument cluster. It is the same digital unit with a multi-information display in the between. 
The biggest addition to the i20 N Line is the new 6-speed manual gearbox. Earlier, the i20 N Line was only offered with a DCT gearbox and a 6-speed iMT. Both gearboxes will be available with the N6 and N8 variants. The DCT gearbox is a 7-speed unit. 
Hyundai has not made any changes to the i20 N Line. It is still the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. It puts out 118 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 172 Nm at 1,500 - 4,000 rpm. 
The new Hyundai i20 N Line is available in an array of color options, including Abyss Black (New), Atlas White, Titan Gray, Thunder Blue, Starry Night, Atlas White with Abyss Black Roof, and Thunder Blue with Abyss Black Roof.
The new Hyundai i20 N Line comes with more than 60+ connected car features, 127 Embedded VR commands, 52 Hinglish voice commands, 7 Ambient Sounds of Nature, Over-the-Air updates for maps and infotainment, Multilanguage UI support accommodating 10 Regional and 2 International languages, and a convenient C-Type charger.
In terms of safety, the i20 N Line is equipped with 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline, All Disc Brakes, automatic headlamps among others. 
The 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line gets the new grille and cosmetic tweaks as the recently launched i20 facelift, albeit with the N Line flair
Hyundai i20 N Line facelift: Cosmetic updates

Hyundai has updated the headlamp setup of the i20 N Line. It is now an all-LED setup that was already being used in the global market. The hatchback also gets automatic headlamps now. Hyundai is using its parametric design for the front grille. On the sides, there are 16-inch alloy wheels that are newly designed and have N Line branding. The i20 N Line is also now offered in a new colour called Abyss Black.

Hyundai i20 N Line facelift: Manual gearbox finally!

When the i20 N Line was first launched in the Indian market, it was offered only with a 6-speed iMT or intelligent Manual Transmission and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. But for a hot hatchback, people wanted a proper manual gearbox. Well, Hyundai listened to the feedback and they have replaced the iMT with a proper 6-speed manual gearbox. Moreover, the manufacturer gives a proper N Line gear knob for the manual gearbox.

Hyundai i20 N Line facelift: Powertrain

The i20 N Line still comes with the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that is tuned for 118 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 172 Nm at 1,500 - 4,000 rpm.

Hyundai i20 N Line facelift: Safety features

In terms of safety, the i20 N Line comes with 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline, All Disc Brakes among others.

Also Read : Hyundai, Honda Motorcycles top in latest FADA dealership satisfaction survey

Hyundai i20 N Line facelift: Price and variants

The i20 N Line is offered in two variants - N6 and N8. The N6 is priced at 9.99 lakh for the manual variant whereas the automatic transmission costs 11.10 lakh. Then there is the N8 which costs 11.22 lakh for the manual transmission and 12.32 lakh for the automatic transmission.

First Published Date: 23 Sep 2023, 11:01 AM IST

