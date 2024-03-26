HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Planning To Buy A Hyundai Grand I10 Nios? Here's How Long You May Have To Wait

Planning to buy a Hyundai Grand i10 Nios? Here's how long you may have to wait

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2024, 11:03 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes available with a waiting period of up to eight weeks.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes available with a waiting period of up to eight weeks.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes available with a waiting period of up to eight weeks.

Despite the shrinking market share and reducing consumer demand for small cars, hatchbacks still have a certain number of takers across India. Among the two automakers leading the small car segment, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, the latter sells its Grand i10 Nios as the brand's entry-level model in India. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Tata Tiago competing hatchback currently commands a waiting period of up to eight weeks. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes priced between 5.92 lakh and 8.56 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on different variants.

The base variant of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Era comes with the longest waiting period of up to eight weeks, a Hyundai dealership has confirmed with HT Auto. On the other hand, the waiting period for other variants of the hatchback, including the CNG versions of the car too leads up to six weeks. These waiting times vary across the country based on multiple factors such as region, colour etc.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.84 - 8.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.50 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.65 - 8.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Watch: First Drive Review: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes as an evolved version of the i10 and eventually the Grand i10. This hatchback is available in four different trim options, namely Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. Also, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes available in eight different colour options. The compact hatchback comes loaded with a host of upmarket features.

Powering the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. This engine is available with a five-speed manual gearbox, while there is an AMT unit on offer as well. The engine is capable of churning out 68 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 95.2 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. Besides the petrol-only version of the car, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is also available in a petrol and CNG bi-fuel version, which comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit, offering more mileage and range.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2024, 11:03 AM IST
TAGS: Grand i10 Nios Hyundai

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.