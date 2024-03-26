Planning to buy a Hyundai Grand i10 Nios? Here's how long you may have to wait

Despite the shrinking market share and reducing consumer demand for small cars, hatchbacks still have a certain number of takers across India. Among the two automakers leading the small car segment, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, the latter sells its Grand i10 Nios as the brand's entry-level model in India. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Tata Tiago competing hatchback currently commands a waiting period of up to eight weeks. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes priced between ₹5.92 lakh and ₹8.56 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on different variants.

The base variant of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Era comes with the longest waiting period of up to eight weeks, a Hyundai dealership has confirmed with HT Auto. On the other hand, the waiting period for other variants of the hatchback, including the CNG versions of the car too leads up to six weeks. These waiting times vary across the country based on multiple factors such as region, colour etc.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes as an evolved version of the i10 and eventually the Grand i10. This hatchback is available in four different trim options, namely Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. Also, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes available in eight different colour options. The compact hatchback comes loaded with a host of upmarket features.

Powering the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. This engine is available with a five-speed manual gearbox, while there is an AMT unit on offer as well. The engine is capable of churning out 68 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 95.2 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. Besides the petrol-only version of the car, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is also available in a petrol and CNG bi-fuel version, which comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit, offering more mileage and range.

