HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Launched: Variant Wise Features Explained

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched: Variant-wise features explained

Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market. It gets cosmetic updates as well as mechanical updates. The brand has also added a few features and safety equipment. The price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios now starts at 5.68 lakh and goes up to 8.11 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2023, 12:36 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift has been updated with several features including six airbags and cruise control.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift has been updated with several features including six airbags and cruise control.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift has been updated with several features including six airbags and cruise control.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift has been updated with several features including six airbags and cruise control.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered in four variants. There is Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The hatchback is now offered with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that can run on petrol and CNG and is ready for E20 fuel as well.

 EraMagnaSportzAsta
Exterior
  • LED tail lamps
  • Body coloured bumpers
  • Painted black radiator grille
  • LED DRLs
  • 14-inch wheel covers
  • Body coloured ORVMs and door handles
  • Turn indicators on ORVMs (AMT only)
  • Projector headlamps
  • 15-inch styled wheels
  • 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (DT only)
  • Roof rails
  • Shark-fin antenna
  • Blacked-out B-pillar
  • Turn indicators on ORVMs
  • 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Chrome outside door handles
Features
  • Multi-information display
  • Front power windows
  • Footwell lighting
  • Chrome finish on gear knob (AMT only)
  • 3.5-inch MID
  • 2 DIN audio system with Bluetooth
  • Front and rear speakers
  • Rear power windows
  • Rear parcel tray (CNG only)
  • Premium glossy black inserts
  • Leather wrapped steering wheel (DT only)
  • Chrome finish on gear knob
  • Metal finish on inside door handles
  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Chrome finish on parking brake tip
  • Cooled glove box
  • Rear wiper with washer
  • Luggage Lamp
Comfort and Convenience
  • Keyless entry
  • Electric power steering
  • Air conditioning with heater
  • Front power outlet
  • Multi-function steering wheel
  • USB port connectivity
  • Tilt steering
  • Rear AC vents
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Rear power outlet
  • Driver seat height adjustment
  • Passenger vanity mirror
  • Electrically folding ORVMs (AMT only)
  • Wireless charger (DT only)
  • Cruise Control (Petrol only)
  • Luggage Lamp (Petrol only)
  • Electrically folding ORVMs
  • Rear parcel tray
  • Automatic headlamps
  • Automatic climate control (Not on CNG & Sportz Executive trim)
  • Smart key with push button to start/stop engine
  • Cruise control
  • Automatic climate control
  • Adjustable rear headrests
Safety
  • Dual airbags
  • Side airbags
  • Seat belt pretensioners
  • ABS with EBD
  • Speed sensing auto door lock
  • Impact sensing auto door unlock
  • Immobilizer
  • Central locking
  • Emergency stop signal
  • Burglar alarm
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Seat belt reminder
  • Speed alert system
  • Tyre pressure monitoring system
  • Electronic stability control (AMT only)
  • Hill-start assist control (AMT only)
  • Day and night inside rear view mirror
  • Headlamp escort system
  • Rear parking camera
  • Rear defogger
  • Curtain airbags
  • ISOFIX mounts

Grand i10 Nios now comes with a new bumper that gets a sportier grille and new LED Daytime Running Lamps as well. On the sides, there are new diamond-cut alloy wheels that measure 15 inches. At the rear, there are new LED tail lamps that are connected with a faux light bar which actually is a reflector.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | CNG | Manual
₹5.5 - 9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Aura 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Aura 2023
1197 cc | Petrol | Diesel | CNG | Manual
₹7 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.05 kmpl
₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Hyundai is offering the Grand i10 Nios in eight colour options. There is Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, Polar White, Titan Grey and Polar White with Phantom Black roof. For 2023, there are two new colours - Spark Green and Spark Green with Phantom Black roof.

Also Read : Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched: 5 things you should know

The interior is finished in a dual-tone grey scheme as standard. On dual-tone variants, the interior comes with a black interior with red inserts or a black interior with green inserts. Hyundai offers footwell lighting, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, a Type C fast charger and automatic climate control among other features.

There are new safety features on offer as well. The Grand i10 Nios now gets side and curtain airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Automatic Headlamps and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2023, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hatchback
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
63% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 549 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

BMW X1 and iX1 to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect
BMW X1 and iX1 to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect
2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched: Variant-wise features explained
2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched: Variant-wise features explained
Fronx gets 300 bookings, Jimny clocking 1,000 bookings every day: Maruti Suzuki
Fronx gets 300 bookings, Jimny clocking 1,000 bookings every day: Maruti Suzuki
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city