2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched: Variant-wise features explained
Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market. It gets cosmetic updates as well as mechanical updates. The brand has also added a few features and safety equipment. The price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios now starts at ₹5.68 lakh and goes up to ₹8.11 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.
HT Auto Desk
27 Jan 2023, 12:36 PM
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift has been updated with several features including six airbags and cruise control.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered in four variants. There is Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The hatchback is now offered with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that can run on petrol and CNG and is ready for E20 fuel as well.
Era
Magna
Sportz
Asta
Exterior
LED tail lamps
Body coloured bumpers
Painted black radiator grille
LED DRLs
14-inch wheel covers
Body coloured ORVMs and door handles
Turn indicators on ORVMs (AMT only)
Projector headlamps
15-inch styled wheels
15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (DT only)
Roof rails
Shark-fin antenna
Blacked-out B-pillar
Turn indicators on ORVMs
15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Chrome outside door handles
Features
Multi-information display
Front power windows
Footwell lighting
Chrome finish on gear knob (AMT only)
3.5-inch MID
2 DIN audio system with Bluetooth
Front and rear speakers
Rear power windows
Rear parcel tray (CNG only)
Premium glossy black inserts
Leather wrapped steering wheel (DT only)
Chrome finish on gear knob
Metal finish on inside door handles
8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Chrome finish on parking brake tip
Cooled glove box
Rear wiper with washer
Luggage Lamp
Comfort and Convenience
Keyless entry
Electric power steering
Air conditioning with heater
Front power outlet
Multi-function steering wheel
USB port connectivity
Tilt steering
Rear AC vents
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Rear power outlet
Driver seat height adjustment
Passenger vanity mirror
Electrically folding ORVMs (AMT only)
Wireless charger (DT only)
Cruise Control (Petrol only)
Luggage Lamp (Petrol only)
Electrically folding ORVMs
Rear parcel tray
Automatic headlamps
Automatic climate control (Not on CNG & Sportz Executive trim)
Smart key with push button to start/stop engine
Cruise control
Automatic climate control
Adjustable rear headrests
Safety
Dual airbags
Side airbags
Seat belt pretensioners
ABS with EBD
Speed sensing auto door lock
Impact sensing auto door unlock
Immobilizer
Central locking
Emergency stop signal
Burglar alarm
Rear parking sensors
Seat belt reminder
Speed alert system
Tyre pressure monitoring system
Electronic stability control (AMT only)
Hill-start assist control (AMT only)
Day and night inside rear view mirror
Headlamp escort system
Rear parking camera
Rear defogger
Curtain airbags
ISOFIX mounts
Grand i10 Nios now comes with a new bumper that gets a sportier grille and new LED Daytime Running Lamps as well. On the sides, there are new diamond-cut alloy wheels that measure 15 inches. At the rear, there are new LED tail lamps that are connected with a faux light bar which actually is a reflector.
Hyundai is offering the Grand i10 Nios in eight colour options. There is Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, Polar White, Titan Grey and Polar White with Phantom Black roof. For 2023, there are two new colours - Spark Green and Spark Green with Phantom Black roof.
The interior is finished in a dual-tone grey scheme as standard. On dual-tone variants, the interior comes with a black interior with red inserts or a black interior with green inserts. Hyundai offers footwell lighting, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, a Type C fast charger and automatic climate control among other features.
There are new safety features on offer as well. The Grand i10 Nios now gets side and curtain airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Automatic Headlamps and ISOFIX child seat mounts.