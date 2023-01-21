HT Auto
CNG variants contribute 25% to Hyundai Grand i10 Nios sales: Tarun Garg

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in both petrol and CNG variants and the latter contributes a healthy 25 per cent to the model’s overall sales. Revealing the details was Tarun Garg, COO - Hyundai Motor India, on the sidelines of the Grand i10 Nios facelift’s launch. Responding to a media query, Garg said that sales of the CNG variants have grown across its line-up further contributing to overall volumes.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 21 Jan 2023, 14:59 PM
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gets a CNG option priced from ₹7.56 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift was launched earlier this week with significant upgrades bringing more tech and safety features to the hatchback. The model is also Hyundai’s most affordable offering in India from 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom, India), which makes it a key volume product for the brand. Garg shared that the Grand i10 Nios owns a market share of about 31 per cent in the segment with over one lakh units sold last year. This means that at least 25,000 units were sold with the factory-fitted CNG kit.

Also Read : Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India, prices start at 5.68 lakh

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios commands a 31 per cent market share in the segment with over one lakh units sold last year
Tarun Garg further elaborated that Hyundai’s sales for CNG vehicles stood at 1,000 units per month till a couple of years ago. The retail numbers have now catapulted to 5,000 units per month in recent times, owing to the overall demand for CNG cars amidst rising fuel prices. The rise in CNG sales also comes at a time when Hyundai’s CNG line-up has shrunk with the discontinuation of entry-level models like the Eon and Santro. Instead, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Aura remain the CNG-equipped offerings for now.

Also Read : Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price, specs, features compared

In contrast, players like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors have been on the front foot with respect to expanding their respective CNG line of cars. Maruti Suzuki’s CNG range starts from the Alto K10, going all the way up to the Grand Vitara, while Tata offers the same starting with the entry-level Tiago. The automaker showcased the Punch and Altroz CNG options at the Auto Expo 2023 with twin-cylinder technology.

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2023, 14:59 PM IST
