Toyota Rumion MPV, twin to Ertiga, launched. Check price, booking details

Toyota Rumion MPV has been officially launched in the Indian car market with a starting price tag of ₹10.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base S variant with manual transmission. Bookings for Rumion, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, has also been opened for interested customers.

Toyota Rumion was revealed for the first-time earlier this month and is the company's foray into the affordable MPV segment in the country. While the Toyota Innova has dominated the larger MPV segment for years together, the Ertiga has been a solid performer for Maruti Suzuki in the ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh price bracket. And it is these performances that Toyota is looking at replicating with the Rumion MPV.

Toyota and Suzuki have a global partnership under which both companies share their respective models with each other and these models then wear the respective badge of the other brand, often also getting some cosmetic changes. In India, Toyota sells Glanza as an alternative to Maruti Suzuki Baleno while Maruti Suzuki offers Invcito, the twin to Innova. Both companies also offer Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUVs which share a common platform and specs although have their respective - and distinct - visual identities.

But while SUVs tend to fare strong in India, the MPV segment is also a fertile playfield for manufacturers. Toyota Innova continues to be a runaway hit but the Japanese manufacturer would look for increased sales figures courtesy Rumion.

Toyota Rumion: Pricing

Rumion pricing starts at ₹10.29 lakh for the base variant, going up to ₹13.68 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). There are six grades on offer - S MT (Petrol), S AT (Petrol), G MT (Petrol), V MT (Petrol), V AT (Petrol) and S MT (CNG).

Variant Price (in Indian rupees) S MT (Petrol) 10,29,000 S AT (Petrol) 11,89,000 G MT (Petrol) 11,45,000 V MT (Petrol) 12,18,000 V AT (Petrol) 13,68,000 S MT (CNG) 11,24,000

Toyota Rumion: Booking and delivery details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor opened bookings for Rumion MPV from Monday onwards. Those interested can make a reservation by paying a token amount of ₹11,000 and deliveries will begin from September 8 onwards.

Toyota Rumion: Engine, transmission, mileage and other key specs

Much like Ertiga, Rumion from Toyota is a seven-seater and is powered by a 1.5-litre K series petrol engine. It is offered in both petrol and petrol plus CNG option. The Toyota Rumion offers a mileage of 20.51 km/l in the petrol variant and 26.11 km/kg in the CNG variant. In the petrol-only variant, there is 101 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm. While running on CNG, the power output of Rumion decreases to 86.63 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm.

Toyota Rumion vs rivals

Rumion will obviously count Eritga as its main rival but will also have to take on Kia Carens in a full-on frontal battle.

