HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Pricing Revealed: Ertiga Based Toyota Rumion Launched. Check Price, Booking Details

Toyota Rumion MPV, twin to Ertiga, launched. Check price, booking details

Toyota Rumion MPV has been officially launched in the Indian car market with a starting price tag of 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base S variant with manual transmission. Bookings for Rumion, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, has also been opened for interested customers.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2023, 13:13 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Rumion from Toyota is looking at replicating the success of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, its twin.
Rumion from Toyota is looking at replicating the success of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, its twin.

Toyota Rumion was revealed for the first-time earlier this month and is the company's foray into the affordable MPV segment in the country. While the Toyota Innova has dominated the larger MPV segment for years together, the Ertiga has been a solid performer for Maruti Suzuki in the 10 lakh to 15 lakh price bracket. And it is these performances that Toyota is looking at replicating with the Rumion MPV.

Toyota and Suzuki have a global partnership under which both companies share their respective models with each other and these models then wear the respective badge of the other brand, often also getting some cosmetic changes. In India, Toyota sells Glanza as an alternative to Maruti Suzuki Baleno while Maruti Suzuki offers Invcito, the twin to Innova. Both companies also offer Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUVs which share a common platform and specs although have their respective - and distinct - visual identities.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Rumion (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Rumion
₹8.8 - 10.7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
₹ 8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
₹ 9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 9.78 - 10.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

But while SUVs tend to fare strong in India, the MPV segment is also a fertile playfield for manufacturers. Toyota Innova continues to be a runaway hit but the Japanese manufacturer would look for increased sales figures courtesy Rumion.

Also watch: Kia Carens: First Drive Review

Toyota Rumion: Pricing

Rumion pricing starts at 10.29 lakh for the base variant, going up to 13.68 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). There are six grades on offer - S MT (Petrol), S AT (Petrol), G MT (Petrol), V MT (Petrol), V AT (Petrol) and S MT (CNG).

VariantPrice (in Indian rupees)
S MT (Petrol) 10,29,000
S AT (Petrol)11,89,000
G MT (Petrol)11,45,000
V MT (Petrol)12,18,000
V AT (Petrol)13,68,000
S MT (CNG)11,24,000

Toyota Rumion: Booking and delivery details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor opened bookings for Rumion MPV from Monday onwards. Those interested can make a reservation by paying a token amount of 11,000 and deliveries will begin from September 8 onwards.

Toyota Rumion: Engine, transmission, mileage and other key specs

Much like Ertiga, Rumion from Toyota is a seven-seater and is powered by a 1.5-litre K series petrol engine. It is offered in both petrol and petrol plus CNG option. The Toyota Rumion offers a mileage of 20.51 km/l in the petrol variant and 26.11 km/kg in the CNG variant. In the petrol-only variant, there is 101 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm. While running on CNG, the power output of Rumion decreases to 86.63 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm.

Toyota Rumion vs rivals

Rumion will obviously count Eritga as its main rival but will also have to take on Kia Carens in a full-on frontal battle.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Zotexa, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
81% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 194 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Car Dent Remover Puller Handle Lifter Car Dent Puller, Glass, Tiles, Mirror, Granite Lifting and Objects Moving Big Dent Remover Puller for Car Dent Puller for Car Dent Repair Kit /*- (BLACK)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.