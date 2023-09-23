Toyota temporarily halts bookings for the Rumion CNG due to overwhelming demand

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it has decided to temporarily halt bookings for the new Rumion E-CNG variant in the country. This has been done due to the overwhelming response for the MPV. The Toyota Rumion is a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the company says the CNG variants are witnessing a strong demand. Toyota did not disclose the number of bookings received so far for the Rumion E-CNG.

Meanwhile, bookings for the Toyota Rumion petrol will continue, the company confirmed. The Rumion draws power from the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine paired with manual and automatic transmission options. It’s made by Maruti for itself and Toyota. The Toyota Rumion is priced from ₹10.29 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

A statement from Toyota read, “We launched the All-New Toyota Rumion in August this year and have received an overwhelming response from our customers who have been waiting for a Toyota vehicle in the B-MPV segment. We are heartened to see the increasing inflow of enquiries and healthy bookings for the All New Toyota Rumion. The demand has surpassed our expectations, resulting in a long delivery time across variants, especially for the E-CNG option. This has necessitated us to temporarily halt bookings of the E-CNG option ONLY to avoid customer inconvenience due to a longer waiting period. However, we continue to accept bookings for the PETROL (NeoDrive) variants of the All-New Toyota Rumion.

As a brand that is deeply committed to delivering the best experience to its valued customers, we will continue to regularly assess the situation and do our best to resume the order booking of the said variant at the earliest. We appreciate our customer’s understanding as we work towards meeting the market demand in a timely and most suitable manner."

