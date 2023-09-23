HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Temporarily Halts Bookings For The Rumion Cng. Here's Why

Toyota temporarily halts bookings for the Rumion CNG due to overwhelming demand

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it has decided to temporarily halt bookings for the new Rumion E-CNG variant in the country. This has been done due to the overwhelming response for the MPV. The Toyota Rumion is a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the company says the CNG variants are witnessing a strong demand. Toyota did not disclose the number of bookings received so far for the Rumion E-CNG.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 23 Sep 2023, 11:36 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota Rumion gets few cosmetic changes when compared to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and is offered with pure-petrol and CNG options
Toyota Rumion gets few cosmetic changes when compared to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and is offered with pure-petrol and CNG options

Meanwhile, bookings for the Toyota Rumion petrol will continue, the company confirmed. The Rumion draws power from the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine paired with manual and automatic transmission options. It’s made by Maruti for itself and Toyota. The Toyota Rumion is priced from 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Also Read : Toyota Rumion MPV, twin to Ertiga, launched. Check price, booking details

A statement from Toyota read, “We launched the All-New Toyota Rumion in August this year and have received an overwhelming response from our customers who have been waiting for a Toyota vehicle in the B-MPV segment. We are heartened to see the increasing inflow of enquiries and healthy bookings for the All New Toyota Rumion. The demand has surpassed our expectations, resulting in a long delivery time across variants, especially for the E-CNG option. This has necessitated us to temporarily halt bookings of the E-CNG option ONLY to avoid customer inconvenience due to a longer waiting period. However, we continue to accept bookings for the PETROL (NeoDrive) variants of the All-New Toyota Rumion.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Rumion (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Rumion
₹ 10.29 - 13.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
₹ 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
MG Astor
₹ 9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
₹ 8.50 - 11.40 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
₹ 8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

As a brand that is deeply committed to delivering the best experience to its valued customers, we will continue to regularly assess the situation and do our best to resume the order booking of the said variant at the earliest. We appreciate our customer’s understanding as we work towards meeting the market demand in a timely and most suitable manner."

First Published Date: 23 Sep 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
4% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 95 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
PUNZONE Car Body Scratch Remover - Scratch Repair Polishing Wax Kit Sponge Body Compound Cream Wax, Car Body Compound Scratch Remover
Rs. 289 Rs. 898
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.