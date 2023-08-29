Toyota Rumion Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Toyota Rumion comes in ten petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Rumion measures 4,420 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. A seven-seat model, Toyota Rumion sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Toyota Rumion price starts at ₹ 10.29 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.68 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Rumion comes in 12 variants. Toyota Rumion top variant price is ₹ 13.68 Lakhs.
₹10.29 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.29 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.24 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹11.24 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹11.45 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.45 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.89 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.89 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.18 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.18 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.68 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.68 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
