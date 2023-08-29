HT Auto
Toyota Rumion Specifications

Toyota Rumion is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 10,29,000 in India. It is available in 12 variants, 1462.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
10.29 - 13.68 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Toyota Rumion Specs

Toyota Rumion comes in ten petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Rumion measures 4,420 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

Toyota Rumion Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
V AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
905 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
20.11 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Length
4420 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm
Height
1690 mm
Kerb Weight
1205 kg
Width
1735 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof
Shift Indicator
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Toyota Rumion News

Toyota Rumion comes as the rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV.
Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key differences
29 Aug 2023
Rumion from Toyota is looking at replicating the success of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, its twin.
Pricing revealed: Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion launched. Check price, booking details
28 Aug 2023
Toyota Rumion gets few cosmetic changes when compared to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Toyota Rumion to be launched soon: 5 things to know
15 Aug 2023
Toyota has made some cosmetic changes so that the Rumion can be differentiated from the Ertiga
Toyota Rumion, twin of Maruti Ertiga, revealed in India. Worth the rebadge?
10 Aug 2023
Toyota Rumion seven-seater MPV
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion trademarked in India. Launch imminent?
25 Oct 2021
Toyota Rumion Variants & Price List

Toyota Rumion price starts at ₹ 10.29 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.68 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Rumion comes in 12 variants. Toyota Rumion top variant price is ₹ 13.68 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
S MT
10.29 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S MT
10.29 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S CNG
11.24 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S CNG
11.24 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
G MT
11.45 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
G MT
11.45 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S AT
11.89 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S AT
11.89 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
V MT
12.18 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
V MT
12.18 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
V AT
13.68 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
V AT
13.68 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

