Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,96,152 in India. It is available in 9 variants, 1462.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Specs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes in seven petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Ertiga measures 4,395 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ZXi Plus AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
K 15 Smart Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Battery
Lithium Ion
Mileage (ARAI)
20.03 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Height
1690 mm
Length
4395 mm
Width
1735 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Third Row AC
-
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
3
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
2
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
No
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga News

Delhi Police has inducted 250 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPVs and Mahindra Bolero SUVs in its fleet. These vehicles are the first among 850 vehicles to be inducted by Delhi Police after approval from the Home Ministry operational purposes.
Delhi Police adds 250 Maruti Ertiga, Mahindra Bolero to its fleet
17 Apr 2023
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (top) and Ignis (bottom) are two of the latest cars from the carmaker to receive price hikes.
Maruti Ertiga and Ignis to cost more. Check new price list
13 Apr 2023
All three vehicles are based on the same Heartect platform.
Maruti Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga gets updated with these new connectivity features
7 Feb 2023
The new generation Maruti Baleno hatchback (top) and Ertiga MPV (bottom) were the top two most popular cars in India in December.
Top 10 cars sold in December: New Baleno, Ertiga rule amid Maruti's dominance
9 Jan 2023
File photo: Ertiga CNG waiting for its turn at a CNG fuel station just outside of Jaipur.
Why Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG has a nine-month long wait period
31 Oct 2022
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price starts at ₹ 7.96 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga top variant price is ₹ 12.79 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXi
8.35 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi
9.49 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi CNG
10.44 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
ZXi
10.59 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi AT
10.99 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi Plus
11.29 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXi CNG
11.54 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
ZXi AT
12.09 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi Plus AT
12.79 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

