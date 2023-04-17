Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes in seven petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Ertiga measures 4,395 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. A seven-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price starts at ₹ 7.96 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga top variant price is ₹ 12.79 Lakhs.
₹8.35 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.49 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.44 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹10.59 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.99 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.29 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.54 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹12.09 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.79 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price