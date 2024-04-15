Ertiga is a 7 seater MUV which has 9 variants. The price of Ertiga VXi AT in Delhi is Rs. 12.76 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi ATErtiga is a 7 seater MUV which has 9 variants. The price of Ertiga VXi AT in Delhi is Rs. 12.76 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi AT is 45 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Distance to Empty, Cabin-Boot Access, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like: