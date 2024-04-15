Ertiga is a 7 seater MUV which has 9 variants. The price of Ertiga VXi AT in Delhi is Rs. 12.76 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi AT Ertiga is a 7 seater MUV which has 9 variants. The price of Ertiga VXi AT in Delhi is Rs. 12.76 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi AT is 45 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Distance to Empty, Cabin-Boot Access, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like: Engine Type: K 15 Smart Hybrid Max Torque: 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres Mileage of VXi AT is 20.3 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less