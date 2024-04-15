Ertiga is a 7 seater MUV which has 9 variants. The price of Ertiga ZXi Plus in Delhi is Rs. 13.10 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of ZXi Plus Ertiga is a 7 seater MUV which has 9 variants. The price of Ertiga ZXi Plus in Delhi is Rs. 13.10 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of ZXi Plus is 45 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Distance to Empty, Rear Defogger, Cabin-Boot Access, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: K 15 Smart Hybrid Max Torque: 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres Mileage of ZXi Plus is 20.51 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less