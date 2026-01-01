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ErtigaPriceMileageSpecifications
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Front Left Side
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Front Left Side 1
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Rear Left View
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Grille
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Hill Assist
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Taillight
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi Plus AT

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
14.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage20.3 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Ertiga specs and features

Ertiga ZXi Plus AT

Ertiga ZXi Plus AT Prices

The Ertiga ZXi Plus AT, equipped with a K15C Smart Hybrid and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ertiga ZXi Plus AT Mileage

All variants of the Ertiga deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ertiga ZXi Plus AT Colours

The Ertiga ZXi Plus AT is available in 7 colour options: Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown, Pearl Metallic Arctic White, Pearl Midnight Black, Prime Oxford Blue, Magma Grey, Auburn Red, Splendid Silver.

Ertiga ZXi Plus AT Engine and Transmission

The Ertiga ZXi Plus AT is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.

Ertiga ZXi Plus AT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ertiga's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Rumion priced between ₹9.79 Lakhs - 14.21 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki XL6 priced between ₹11.57 Lakhs - 14.53 Lakhs.

Ertiga ZXi Plus AT Specs & Features

The Ertiga ZXi Plus AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi Plus AT Price

Ertiga ZXi Plus AT

₹14.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,100
RTO
1,33,910
Insurance
65,500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,98,510
EMI@32,209/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi Plus AT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
K15C Smart Hybrid
Battery Capacity
Lithium Ion
Driving Range
913 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
20.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4395 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm
Height
1690 mm
Kerb Weight
1205 kg
Width
1735 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi Plus AT EMI
EMI28,988 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,48,659
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,48,659
Interest Amount
3,90,618
Payable Amount
17,39,277

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga other Variants

Ertiga LXi

₹10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,85,000
RTO
65,950
Insurance
48,950
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,99,900
EMI@21,492/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ertiga VXi

₹11.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,90,300
RTO
73,321
Insurance
53,070
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,16,691
EMI@24,002/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ertiga VXi CNG

₹12.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,86,300
RTO
1,12,630
Insurance
58,530
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,57,460
EMI@27,028/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ertiga ZXi

₹12.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,96,500
RTO
1,13,650
Insurance
57,240
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,67,390
EMI@27,241/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ertiga VXi AT

₹13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,25,300
RTO
1,16,530
Insurance
58,360
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,00,190
EMI@27,946/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ertiga ZXi Plus

₹13.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,64,100
RTO
1,20,410
Insurance
59,900
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,44,410
EMI@28,897/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ertiga ZXi CNG

₹13.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,92,500
RTO
1,23,250
Insurance
62,700
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,78,450
EMI@29,628/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ertiga ZXi AT

₹14.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,31,500
RTO
1,27,150
Insurance
62,500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,21,150
EMI@30,546/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Alternatives

Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

9.79 - 14.21 Lakhs
ErtigavsRumion
Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6

11.57 - 14.53 Lakhs
+1
ErtigavsXL6
Kia Carens

Kia Carens

11.02 - 12.88 Lakhs
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

11.41 - 12.51 Lakhs
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Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.85 - 10.49 Lakhs
ErtigavsBolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.9 Lakhs
ErtigavsBolero

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