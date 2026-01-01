|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|20.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Ertiga ZXi AT, equipped with a K15C Smart Hybrid and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹14.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Ertiga deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ertiga ZXi AT is available in 7 colour options: Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown, Pearl Metallic Arctic White, Pearl Midnight Black, Prime Oxford Blue, Magma Grey, Auburn Red, Splendid Silver.
The Ertiga ZXi AT is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Ertiga's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Rumion priced between ₹9.79 Lakhs - 14.21 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki XL6 priced between ₹11.57 Lakhs - 14.53 Lakhs.
The Ertiga ZXi AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.