Ertiga is a 7 seater MUV which has 9 variants. The price of Ertiga ZXi (O) in Delhi is Rs. 12.44 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of ZXi (O) is 45 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Low Fuel Level Warning, Heater, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning and specs like: Engine Type: K15C Smart Hybrid Max Torque: 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres Mileage of ZXi (O) is 20.51 kmpl.