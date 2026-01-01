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Toyota Rumion G MT

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.84 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Toyota Rumion Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage20.51 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Rumion specs and features

Rumion G MT

Rumion G MT Prices

The Rumion G MT, equipped with a K15C HYBRID and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹13.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Rumion G MT Mileage

All variants of the Rumion deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.51 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Rumion G MT Colours

The Rumion G MT is available in 5 colour options: Enticing Silver, Spunky Blue, Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, Cafe White.

Rumion G MT Engine and Transmission

The Rumion G MT is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.

Rumion G MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Rumion's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki XL6 priced between ₹11.57 Lakhs - 14.53 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga priced between ₹8.85 Lakhs - 12.99 Lakhs.

Rumion G MT Specs & Features

The Rumion G MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Wiper, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.

Toyota Rumion G MT Price

Rumion G MT

₹13.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,93,000
RTO
1,31,930
Insurance
58,786
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,83,716
EMI@29,741/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Toyota Rumion G MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
K15C HYBRID
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
923 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.51 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4420 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm
Kerb Weight
1175 kg
Height
1690 mm
Width
1735 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Toyota Rumion G MT EMI
EMI26,767 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,45,344
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,45,344
Interest Amount
3,60,694
Payable Amount
16,06,038

Toyota Rumion other Variants

Rumion E

₹11.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,79,000
RTO
81,160
Insurance
51,579
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,11,739
EMI@23,896/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Rumion S MT

₹12.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,77,000
RTO
1,20,330
Insurance
54,878
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,52,208
EMI@26,915/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rumion S CNG

₹13.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,69,000
RTO
1,29,530
Insurance
60,883
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,59,413
EMI@29,219/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rumion S AT

₹14.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,35,000
RTO
1,36,130
Insurance
60,201
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,31,331
EMI@30,765/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rumion V MT

₹14.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,70,000
RTO
1,39,630
Insurance
61,378
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,71,008
EMI@31,618/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rumion G AT

₹15.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,44,000
RTO
1,47,030
Insurance
63,872
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,54,902
EMI@33,421/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rumion V AT

₹16.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,21,000
RTO
1,54,730
Insurance
66,465
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,42,195
EMI@35,297/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Toyota Rumion Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki XL6

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11.57 - 14.53 Lakhs
+1
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

8.85 - 12.99 Lakhs
+2
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Kia Carens

11.02 - 12.88 Lakhs
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

11.41 - 12.51 Lakhs
RumionvsBolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.85 - 10.49 Lakhs
RumionvsBolero Neo

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