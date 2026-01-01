|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|20.51 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Rumion V MT, equipped with a K15C HYBRID and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹14.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Rumion deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.51 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Rumion V MT is available in 5 colour options: Enticing Silver, Spunky Blue, Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, Cafe White.
The Rumion V MT is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Rumion's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki XL6 priced between ₹11.57 Lakhs - 14.53 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga priced between ₹8.85 Lakhs - 12.99 Lakhs.
The Rumion V MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Wiper, Follow me home headlamps, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.