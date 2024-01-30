Saved Articles

HT Auto

Toyota Rumion V MT

14.11 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Rumion Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage20.51 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Rumion V MT Latest Updates

Rumion is a 7 seater MUV which has 6 variants. The price of Rumion V MT in Delhi is Rs. 14.11 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of V MT

  • Max Torque: 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
    • Mileage of V MT is 20.51 kmpl....Read More

    Toyota Rumion V MT Price

    V MT
    ₹14.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,18,000
    RTO
    1,33,800
    Insurance
    58,848
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,11,148
    EMI@30,331/mo
    Toyota Rumion V MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Driving Range
    923 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    20.51 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 65 R15
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    Macpherson Strut & Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 65 R15
    Length
    4420 mm
    Wheelbase
    2740 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1180 kg
    Height
    1690 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents on Roof
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Head-rests
    Front, Second & Third
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Toyota Rumion V MT EMI
    EMI27,298 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    12,70,033
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    12,70,033
    Interest Amount
    3,67,845
    Payable Amount
    16,37,878

    Toyota Rumion other Variants

    S MT
    ₹11.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,29,000
    RTO
    1,14,900
    Insurance
    51,893
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    11,96,293
    EMI@25,713/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    S CNG
    ₹13.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    G MT
    ₹13.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    S AT
    ₹13.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    V AT
    ₹15.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
