Maruti Ertiga MPV hits major sales milestone, finds 10 lakh homes in India

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has become the fastest MPV to clock 10 lakh sales across India. The carmaker announced the landmark achievement of the three-row MPV today. Ertiga, which rivals the likes of Renault Triber and Kia Carens among others in the segment, is currently the best-selling model in the category. The MPV holds more than one-third of the market share among all multi-purpose vehicles sold in India. Ertiga was first launched in India back in 2018. It received its last facelift in 2022.

Ertiga is one of the utility vehicles based on which Maruti Suzuki's sales in the segment has been growing of late. On an average, Maruti Suzuki sells more than 10,000 units of the MPV every month. Together with XL6 and Invicto, Ertiga completes Maruti's offering in the three-row MPV segment. Ertiga, being the more entry-level MPV from Maruti, drives higher volume also because it is offered in CNG version too.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has completed the 10-lakh sales milestone in just six years since its launch in April, 2018. Reacting to the landmark achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Ertiga has redefined the concept of an MPV as a stylish and technologically advanced offering. The modern appeal of the Ertiga has seen first-time customers for the MPV increase up to 41%, driven by a rise in younger urban customers. It’s also worth noting that 66% of the Ertiga buyers consider it as a pre-determined choice, cementing its picture-perfect appeal as a lifestyle family vehicle."

According to Maruti Suzuki, Ertiga sells equally across urban and rural markets in India. The carmaker said Ertiga commands an impressive 37.5 per cent market share in the segment.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes at a starting price of ₹8.69 lakh and goes up to ₹13.03 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The MPV is available in as many as four trims and 11 broad variants. There are three automatic options available - on VXi, ZXi and ZXi+, while CNG is also available in two variants, including the top-of-the-line ZXi variant.

Under the hood, the Ertiga comes powered by a K-series 1.5-litre Dual VVT engine which is tuned to further enhance the fuel efficiency that the MPV offers. It is paired to the familiar five-speed gearbox while the previous four-speed automatic unit has been ditched for a six-speed unit. There are paddle shifters available on the model as well.

