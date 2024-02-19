2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid Launched In Indonesia With New Mild-Hybrid Tech

Suzuki has launched the new Ertiga Cruise Hybrid at the Indonesia International Motor Show 2024 (IIMS) and the new variant brings a sporty design and updated mild-hybrid powertrain to the MPV. The 2024 Ertiga Cruise Hybrid brings sportier aesthetics including new LED DRLs, sporty garnish on the front and rear bumpers, a front and rear under spoiler, side body decals, an upper roof spoiler, a shorter antenna, and dual-tone alloy wheels. It also gets two new colour options - Pearl White with Cool Black and Cool Black.

The 2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid draws power from the 1.5-litre K15B Smart Hybrid engine that now gets a larger 10 ah battery pack, promising improvements in fuel efficiency beyond the claimed mileage of a little over 20 kmpl. The motor continues to produce 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual and a torque converter automatic. Moreover, the automaker is offering an 8-year/160,000 km battery warranty on the mild-hybrid version.

The 2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid gets a black and grey dual-tone cabin and is packed on the feature front

The cabin gets a black and grey colour scheme while the feature list includes a MID display, cruise control, ventilated cupholders, auto climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more. On the safety front, the MPV comes equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, ISOFIX anchor seats, Hill Hold Control (only on automatic variants), and a reverse camera with parking sensors.

Prices for the 2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid start from 288 million Indonesian Rupiah (approx. ₹15.3 lakh) for the manual, going up to 301 million Indonesian Rupiah (approx. ₹16 lakh) for the automatic. The new Ertiga Cruise Hybrid will be sold alongside the standard Ertiga in Indonesia, while the XL6 is sold as the XL7 and comes with a seven-seater layout. In India, the mild-hybrid powertrain is available on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz at the moment. It needs to be seen if the India-spec Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will get updated with the new mild-hybrid powertrain.

