Thinking Adaptive Cruise Control? Cars under ₹20 lakh in India with this tech
Cruise control is increasingly becoming popular among modern car buyers. India being one of the fastest-growing and largest passenger vehicle markets is not immune to this trend and has been witnessing a surge in consumer demand for this advanced technology-aided feature. Cruise control is essentially a feature under the ADAS suite, which allows the driver to set a particular speed for the car and as the name itself is self-explanatory, it allows the vehicle to cruise at a certain speed.
With the cruise control feature engaged, the driver doesn't need to press the accelerator to keep the car going at the set speed. The technology-enabled feature controls and brings a certain amount of automation in driving the vehicle at the preset speed. Adaptive cruise control comes as an advanced form of cruise control. It comes as a step up from the regular cruise control and adds more sophistication to the advanced automated technology.
In the case of adaptive cruise control, once the speed is set, the car continues to move at a certain speed. Still, it continuously adjusts the speed according to the surrounding traffic's speed to keep a safe distance from other vehicles around it. Additionally, it works in unison with automatic braking technology to slow down or stop the car as and when required.
Here are the most popular cars in India priced under ₹20 lakh that come with adaptive cruise control.
Mahindra XUV 3XO comes as the latest entrant in the Indian passenger vehicle market with Adaptive cruise control. Essentially, a significantly revised iteration of the Mahindra XUV300, the new compact SUV comes loaded with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features and adaptive cruise control is one of them. However, the adaptive cruise control in this model is only available in Luxury pack (L) petrol automatic variants of the SUV, but not in manual variants. The L trim of the SUV comes priced between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
One of the all-time popular and bestselling mid-size sedans in India, the Honda City comes with adaptive cruise control, available from the V trim of the car. The Honda City's V trim comes priced at ₹12.6 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Honda City comes loaded with a wide range of features, the adaptive cruise control is one of them making it an upmarket and appealing sedan for consumers who seek more comfort while driving.
Honda Elevate SUV comes as the automaker's bet to grab a sizeable share in the highly in-demand SUV segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Honda Elevate SUV comes equipped with an adaptive cruise control feature, available in its top-of-the-line ZX trim. This trim of the Honda Elevate SUV is priced at ₹15.1 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Seltos is the first-ever car from the Kia in India and it garnered immense popularity within a very short span after its launch. The SUV comes competing with tough rivals like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq etc. The updated version of the Seltos, which is currently on sale comes equipped with the adaptive cruise control, available in the GTX+ trim, which is priced at ₹19.4 lakh (ex-showroom).
Another highly popular car in the Indian market is the Hyundai Creta, which also sits in the same league. The Hyundai Creta comes with an imposing design language and a plethora of advanced technology-aided features. The SUV gets adaptive cruise control available in the SX Tech trim, which comes priced at ₹16.9 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Verna is one of the most stylish and appealing sedans in India that sits in the mid-size segment and competes with tough rivals such as Honda City. Like its sibling Hyundai Creta, the Hyundai Verna too is equipped with an adaptive cruise control feature, which comes available in the SX(O) trim. This trim is priced at ₹16.3 lakh (ex-showroom).