Thinking Adaptive Cruise Control? Cars under 20 lakh in India with this tech

Adaptive cruise control comes as one of the increasingly popular features that is aided by advanced technology and enables a car to cruise at a pre-se

Cruise control is increasingly becoming popular among modern car buyers. India being one of the fastest-growing and largest passenger vehicle markets is not immune to this trend and has been witnessing a surge in consumer demand for this advanced technology-aided feature. Cruise control is essentially a feature under the ADAS suite, which allows the driver to set a particular speed for the car and as the name itself is self-explanatory, it allows the vehicle to cruise at a certain speed.

With the cruise control feature engaged, the driver doesn't need to press the accelerator to keep the car going at the set speed. The technology-enabled feature controls and brings a certain amount of automation in driving the vehicle at the preset speed. Adaptive cruise control comes as an advanced form of cruise control. It comes as a step up from the regular cruise control and adds more sophistication to the advanced automated technology.

Also Read : Looking for a car with cruise control? Here's everything you need to know

In the case of adaptive cruise control, once the speed is set, the car continues to move at a certain speed. Still, it continuously adjusts the speed according to the surrounding traffic's speed to keep a safe distance from other vehicles around it. Additionally, it works in unison with automatic braking technology to slow down or stop the car as and when required.

Here are the most popular cars in India priced under ₹20 lakh that come with adaptive cruise control.