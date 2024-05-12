HT Auto
Miami police adds Rolls-Royce Ghost to fleet, claims to be 'worlds first'

12 May 2024
  • The Rolls-Royce Ghost added to the Miami police fleet is a first-generation Series II model, based on the F01 BMW 7 Series platform.
Rolls Royce Ghost
Rolls Royce Ghost
Miami Police recently caused a stir on social media by unveiling what they claim to be the "world's first" Rolls-Royce cop car. The department shared a video showcasing this luxurious addition to its fleet, garnering a mix of awe and surprise from viewers.

Interestingly, Dubai police has a fleet consisting of several Rolls Royce models along with many other super fancy machines such as the Mercedes SLS AMG, Aston Martin One 77, Bugatti Veyron, Nissan GT-R, Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari FF, Bentley Continental GT and the recently added McLaren Artura.

Also Read : Need for even more speed? Dubai Police adds McLaren Artura to its fleet

The Rolls-Royce Ghost added to the Miami police fleet is a first-generation Series II model, based on the F01 BMW 7 Series platform. While the car shares about 20 per cent of its parts with the BMW 7 Series, it boasts unique features such as a 3,290 mm wheelbase, distinctive roof and bonnet height, and track widths. Additionally, the Ghost is equipped with air spring suspension borrowed from the Rolls-Royce Phantom and shares the FlexRay electronic system with its larger stablemate.

Under the hood, the Rolls-Royce Ghost is powered by a formidable 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This powerhouse generates 571 bhp and 850 Nm of torque, propelling the car from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 4.3 seconds and from 0-160 kmph in 10.4 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kmph.

The Miami Beach Police Department expressed their excitement about the new addition, describing it as a stunning recruitment tool. However, the move was met with criticism on social media, with some users questioning the decision to add such a luxurious vehicle to the police fleet. The department defended their choice, emphasising their commitment to high standards of policing and community service.

