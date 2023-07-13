Hyundai Ioniq 5 N debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed, puts out 640 bhp

The Ioniq 5 N is the Hyundai Motor Company's first high-performance all-electric model. The company has revealed that the Ioniq 5 N is the first in N’s electrification strategy with future electric N models to follow. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N made its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England.

Powering the Ioniq 5 N is a dual-motor setup which means that it is all-wheel drive. The front motor puts out 222 bhp whereas the rear one produces 377 bhp. The combined power output stands at 600 bhp whereas in boost mode, the power output is increased to 640 bhp.

The Ioniq 5 N has a top speed of 260 kph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds when the Boost Mode is engaged. The battery pack has a capacity of 84 kWh and it can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes while using a 350 kWh fast charger. As of now, Hyundai has not declared the driving range officially.

Braking duties on the Ioniq 5 N are performed by 400 mm discs in the front that are grabbed by 4-piston calipers and at the rear, there are 360 mm discs with single-piston calipers. There are 21-inch forged aluminium wheels that are wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tires that measure 275/35 in size.

Just like the standard Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 5 N is based on the E-GMP or Electrified-Global Modular Platform which is essentially an electric skateboard platform. The same platform is also used on the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Kia EV6.

For the N model, Hyundai has enhanced the steering response with a higher steering ratio and feedback. There is N Drift Optimizer that helps in maintaining the drift angle. Hyundai also offers an e-LSD (electronic limited slip differential) at the rear axle that optimizes cornering performance and control and there are additional wheel sensors and upgraded dampers.

A look at the rear of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

The thermal management system has also been upgraded. The cooling area has been increased, a new battery chiller has been installed and the motor oil cooler is also better than the previous one. Before driving, the driver can utilize N Battery Pre-conditioning to optimize the battery cells to the most power-efficient temperature by choosing between ‘Drag’ mode for a short burst of full power or ‘Track’ mode that optimizes the lowest possible battery temperature for more laps.

