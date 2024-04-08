Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets new colour choices for Indian customers. Check details

Hyundai Motor India has announced updates for its flagship model, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, enhancing both its interior and exterior colour options. The all-electric SUV now comes in four exterior colours, including the new Titan Grey, along with two interior colour choices, including the stylish Obsidian Black.

Hyundai Motor India has introduced new exterior and interior colour options for its flagship electric SUV, the Hyundai IONIQ 5. The SUV now comes in f

Customers can now book the Hyundai IONIQ 5 with an initial booking amount of INR 1,00,000 through Hyundai's Direct to Customer (D2C) portal.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Hyundai Ioniq 5 72.6 kWh 72.6 kWh 631 Km 631 Km ₹ 44.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai IONIQ 6 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh 631 Km 631 Km ₹ 65 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Kona Electric 39.2 kWh 39.2 kWh 452 km 452 km ₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 Km 418 Km ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2024 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs View Details

Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, highlighted the success of the Hyundai IONIQ 5, which has already sold over 1400 units since its launch in 2023. “We are sure that with the enhanced colour offerings, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 will continue to fulfil all customer expectations, contribute towards a better tomorrow and set new milestones in India," he added.

Also Read : Hyundai and Kia join forces with Exide for local EV battery production in India

Earlier this year, Hyundai introduced the facelift version of the Ioniq 5 electric SUV for global markets. The 2024 version comes with several changes, the most significant being the larger 84 kWh battery pack compared to the previous 77.4 kWh, promising increased range. While exact range details are yet to be revealed, the current model offers around 458 kms on a single charge globally (around 630 kms as tested by ARAI). The new version is expected to offer around 485 kms without needing to plug in.

Also watch: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions

In addition to the larger battery, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift has also grown in size, standing 20 mm longer at 4655 mm. Other dimensions, including width (1890 mm), height (1605 mm), and wheelbase (3000 mm), remain unchanged.

Globally, Hyundai has sold over 2.62 lakh units of the Ioniq 5, with South Korea leading the sales at 66,938 units, followed closely by the United States at 66,481 units. Other countries like Germany, the UK, and Canada have also seen significant sales, reflecting the global appeal of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 as a top-tier electric SUV.

First Published Date: