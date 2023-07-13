HT Auto
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Specifications

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 44,95,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Specs

Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Ioniq 5 measures 4,635 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. A ...Read More

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
RWD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
Battery
72.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Max Motor Performance
215 bhp 350 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
185 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link
Front Suspension
McPherson strut
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
531 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Height
1625 mm
Length
4635 mm
Width
1890 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Dark Pebble Gray
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Variants & Price List

Hyundai Ioniq 5 price starts at ₹ 44.95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 44.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes in 1 variants. Hyundai Ioniq 5 top variant price is ₹ 44.95 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
RWD
44.95 Lakhs*
215 bhp 350 Nm
185 Kmph
631 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Hyundai Cars

