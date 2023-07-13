Hyundai Ioniq 5 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Ioniq 5 measures 4,635 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Ioniq 5 price starts at ₹ 44.95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 44.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes in 1 variants. Hyundai Ioniq 5 top variant price is ₹ 44.95 Lakhs.
₹44.95 Lakhs*
215 bhp 350 Nm
185 Kmph
631 Km
*Ex-showroom price
