Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 47.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 47.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Lucknow for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Lucknow includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Lucknow, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Lucknow and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Lucknow. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 47.16 Lakhs