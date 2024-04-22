HT Auto
Five eco-friendly highlights of Hyundai Ioniq 5

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Apr 2024, 14:03 PM
Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the second all-electric car from the South Korean auto major in the Indian market after the Kona EV. The Ioniq 5 comes as the flagship electric car of Hyundai in India and it has already sold more than 1,400 units across the country to date. Available with a 72.6 kWh battery pack, the EV offers an ARAI-claimed range of 631 kilometres on a single charge. The EV comes priced at 46,05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here are five key environment-friendly highlights of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

1Eco-processed leather

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV claims to have used leather for its seats and upholstery that have been processed in an environment-friendly way. The South Korean auto giant claims the leather for the seats and upholstery of this electric car has been dyed using flaxseed oil which is considered an eco-friendly processing method.

2Paints from flower

Hyundai also claims that the Ioniq 5 EV has used paint that has been developed from flowers. The automaker claimed that the crash pad and door trims of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV used bio paint that has been developed from flowers.

3Recyclable paperette

Hyundai Ioniq 5 claims to have used paperette for its interior trims that come as 100 per cent recyclable. The OEM claims this fully recyclable paperette is made from High-density Polyethylene (HDPE), but has the same lightness and texture of traditional paper.

4Plastic to fabric

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV claims to have used plastic from recycled bottles to make the fabric for seatbacks and door armrests. Using this, the automaker claims to have contributed to helping the environment from plastic pollution.

5Plant-based carpet

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV claims to have used plant-based material sourced from maize and sugarcane to make the biomaterial that has been used for making the fabric of the headliner and the carpet material.

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2024, 14:03 PM IST
