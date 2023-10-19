Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 47.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 47.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hyundai Ioniq 5 dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV e9 which starts at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Mumbai, Volvo XC40 Recharge which starts at Rs. 55.9 Lakhs in Mumbai and Skoda Enyaq starting at Rs. 50 Lakhs in Mumbai. Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD ₹ 47.21 Lakhs