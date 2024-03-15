Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1995 cc
|Mileage
|19.61 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
3 Series Gran Limousine is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of 3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 69.84 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 320Ld M Sport is 59 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Heater and specs like: