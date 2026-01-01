|Engine
|1995 cc
|Mileage
|19.61 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The 3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport, equipped with a B47 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹70.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 3 Series Gran Limousine deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.61 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport is available in 4 colour options: Carbon Black, Mineral White, Portimao Blue, Skyscraper Metallic.
The 3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport is powered by a 1995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 188 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.
In the 3 Series Gran Limousine's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 3 Series LWB priced between ₹60.55 Lakhs - 63.5 Lakhs or the Audi A6 priced between ₹64.81 Lakhs - 71.66 Lakhs.
The 3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.