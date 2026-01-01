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3 Series Gran LimousinePriceMileageSpecifications
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Front View
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BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
70.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Key Specs
Engine1995 cc
Mileage19.61 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all 3 Series Gran Limousine specs and features

3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport

3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport Prices

The 3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport, equipped with a B47 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹70.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport Mileage

All variants of the 3 Series Gran Limousine deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.61 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport Colours

The 3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport is available in 4 colour options: Carbon Black, Mineral White, Portimao Blue, Skyscraper Metallic.

3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport Engine and Transmission

The 3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport is powered by a 1995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 188 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.

3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 3 Series Gran Limousine's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 3 Series LWB priced between ₹60.55 Lakhs - 63.5 Lakhs or the Audi A6 priced between ₹64.81 Lakhs - 71.66 Lakhs.

3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport Specs & Features

The 3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport Price

3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport

₹70.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,00,000
RTO
7,85,330
Insurance
1,12,289
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
70,98,119
EMI@1,52,566/mo
Add to Compare
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BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.61 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine Type
B47 Turbocharged I4
Driving Range
1157 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.6 seconds
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
230 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring-strut axle in lightweight aluminium-steel construction, hydraulically damped torque strut bearingsconstruction
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle in lightweight aluminium-steel construction
Rear Tyres
255 / 40 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4823 mm
Wheelbase
2961 mm
Height
1441 mm
Width
2068 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
16
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Fine-wood trim ash Grey-Brown
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport EMI
EMI1,37,310 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
63,88,307
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
63,88,307
Interest Amount
18,50,271
Payable Amount
82,38,578

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine other Variants

3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport

₹67.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
60,60,000
RTO
6,16,330
Insurance
1,11,725
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
67,88,555
EMI@1,45,913/mo
Add to Compare
Close

3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport Pro Editon

₹70.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,60,000
RTO
6,36,330
Insurance
1,16,656
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
70,13,486
EMI@1,50,747/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld M Sport Pro Editon

₹76.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,00,000
RTO
8,41,500
Insurance
2,82,108
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
76,24,108
EMI@1,63,872/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Alternatives

BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

60.55 - 63.5 Lakhs
3 Series Gran Limousinevs3 Series LWB
Audi A6

Audi A6

64.81 - 71.66 Lakhs
3 Series Gran LimousinevsA6
Audi A4

Audi A4

46.88 - 55.83 Lakhs
3 Series Gran LimousinevsA4
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

59.9 - 65.6 Lakhs
+1
3 Series Gran LimousinevsC-Class
Skoda Octavia RS

Skoda Octavia RS

49.99 Lakhs
3 Series Gran LimousinevsOctavia RS

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