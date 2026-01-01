|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|15.39 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport, equipped with a B48 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹67.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 3 Series Gran Limousine deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.39 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport is available in 4 colour options: Carbon Black, Mineral White, Portimao Blue, Skyscraper Metallic.
The 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 255 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm of torque.
In the 3 Series Gran Limousine's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 3 Series LWB priced between ₹60.55 Lakhs - 63.5 Lakhs or the Audi A6 priced between ₹64.81 Lakhs - 71.66 Lakhs.
The 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.