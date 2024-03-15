Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|15.39 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
3 Series Gran Limousine is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 66.53 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 330Li M Sport is 59 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: