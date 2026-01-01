hamburger icon
6 Series GTPriceMileageSpecifications
BMW 6 Series GT Front Right Side
1/20
BMW 6 Series GT Rear Right Side
2/20
BMW 6 Series GT Rear Left View
3/20
BMW 6 Series GT Front View
4/20
BMW 6 Series GT Headlight
5/20
BMW 6 Series GT Taillight
View all Images
6/20

BMW 6 Series GT 630i M Sport

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
82.93 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
29 Offers Available
BMW 6 Series GT Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage13.32 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all 6 Series GT specs and features

6 Series GT 630i M Sport

6 Series GT 630i M Sport Prices

The 6 Series GT 630i M Sport, equipped with a B48 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹82.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

6 Series GT 630i M Sport Mileage

All variants of the 6 Series GT deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.32 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

6 Series GT 630i M Sport Colours

The 6 Series GT 630i M Sport is available in 4 colour options: Skyscraper Metallic, Tanzanite Blue, Mineral White, Carbon Black.

6 Series GT 630i M Sport Engine and Transmission

The 6 Series GT 630i M Sport is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 255 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm of torque.

6 Series GT 630i M Sport vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 6 Series GT's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz E-Class priced between ₹80 Lakhs - 93.5 Lakhs or the BMW 5 Series priced between ₹75.8 Lakhs - 75.8 Lakhs.

6 Series GT 630i M Sport Specs & Features

The 6 Series GT 630i M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

BMW 6 Series GT 630i M Sport Price

6 Series GT 630i M Sport

₹82.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,50,000
RTO
7,45,330
Insurance
1,97,663
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
82,93,493
EMI@1,78,260/mo
Add to Compare
29 offers Available
Close

BMW 6 Series GT 630i M Sport Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.32 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4
Driving Range
906 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.5 seconds
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.15 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-track Control Arm Axle
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R19

Capacity

Bootspace
610 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5091 mm
Ground Clearance
138 mm
Wheelbase
3070 mm
Height
1538 mm
Kerb Weight
1795 kg
Width
2158 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
16
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Canberra Beige / Black, Ivory White / Black, Ivory White / Dark Coffee, Mokka / Black, Cognac / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
BMW 6 Series GT 630i M Sport EMI
EMI1,60,434 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
74,64,143
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
74,64,143
Interest Amount
21,61,870
Payable Amount
96,26,013

BMW 6 Series GT other Variants

6 Series GT 620d M Sport

₹87.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
75,50,000
RTO
9,54,080
Insurance
2,02,156
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
87,06,736
EMI@1,87,142/mo
Add to Compare
Close

6 Series GT 630i M Sport Signature

₹86.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
76,90,000
RTO
7,79,330
Insurance
2,05,301
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
86,75,131
EMI@1,86,462/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

6 Series GT 620d M Sport Signature

₹92.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
78,90,000
RTO
10,15,250
Insurance
3,35,710
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
92,41,460
EMI@1,98,635/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

BMW 6 Series GT Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

80 - 93.5 Lakhs
6 Series GTvsE-Class
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

75.8 Lakhs Onwards
6 Series GTvs5 Series
BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

60.55 - 63.5 Lakhs
6 Series GTvs3 Series LWB
BMW M340i

BMW M340i

74.9 Lakhs
6 Series GTvsM340i
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 Lakhs
6 Series GTvsS5 Sportback
Audi A6

Audi A6

64.81 - 71.66 Lakhs
6 Series GTvsA6

Popular Sedan Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A5

Audi A5

50 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L

1.34 - 1.63 Cr
A8 L Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi New A6

Audi New A6

70 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi New A3

Audi New A3

39 - 45 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 Lakhs
S5 Sportback Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sedan Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

₹2.2 - 2.38 Cr
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹1.78 Cr
Skoda Kodiaq RS

Skoda Kodiaq RS

₹66.99 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 PHEV
MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster

₹75 Lakhs
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

MG Hector Tomahawk EV

MG Hector Tomahawk EV

19.49 - 23.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

25.69 - 27.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

49.9 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2.2 - 2.38 Cr
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento

31 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026

Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026

6.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW New i7

BMW New i7

2.1 - 2.6 Cr Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers