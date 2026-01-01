|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|13.32 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The 6 Series GT 630i M Sport, equipped with a B48 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹82.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 6 Series GT deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.32 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 6 Series GT 630i M Sport is available in 4 colour options: Skyscraper Metallic, Tanzanite Blue, Mineral White, Carbon Black.
The 6 Series GT 630i M Sport is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 255 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm of torque.
In the 6 Series GT's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz E-Class priced between ₹80 Lakhs - 93.5 Lakhs or the BMW 5 Series priced between ₹75.8 Lakhs - 75.8 Lakhs.
The 6 Series GT 630i M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.