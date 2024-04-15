HT Auto
HomeNew CarsBMW6 Series GT630i M Sport Signature

BMW 6 Series GT 630i M Sport Signature

BMW 6 Series GT Front Right Side
1/20
BMW 6 Series GT Rear Right Side
2/20
BMW 6 Series GT Rear Left View
3/20
BMW 6 Series GT Front View
4/20
BMW 6 Series GT Headlight
5/20
BMW 6 Series GT Taillight
6/20
86.75 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW 6 Series GT Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage13.32 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all 6 Series GT specs and features

6 Series GT 630i M Sport Signature Latest Updates

6 Series GT is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of 6 Series GT 630i M Sport Signature in Delhi is Rs. 86.75 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: B48 Turbocharged I4
  • Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 68 litres
  • BootSpace: 610 litres
    • Mileage of 630i M Sport Signature is 13.32 kmpl....Read More

    BMW 6 Series GT 630i M Sport Signature Price

    630i M Sport Signature
    ₹86.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    76,90,000
    RTO
    7,79,330
    Insurance
    2,05,301
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    86,75,131
    EMI@1,86,462/mo
    Close

    BMW 6 Series GT 630i M Sport Signature Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    13.32 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    255 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    B48 Turbocharged I4
    Driving Range
    906 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6.5 seconds
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Engine
    1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.15 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    245 / 45 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Double-track Control Arm Axle
    Rear Suspension
    Five-link Axle
    Rear Tyres
    275 / 40 R19
    Bootspace
    610 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    68 litres
    Ground Clearance
    138 mm
    Length
    5091 mm
    Wheelbase
    3070 mm
    Height
    1538 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1795 kg
    Width
    2158 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Dual Tone
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    16
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    12.3 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Canberra Beige / Black, Ivory White / Black, Ivory White / Dark Coffee, Mokka / Black, Cognac / Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    BMW 6 Series GT 630i M Sport Signature EMI
    EMI1,67,816 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    78,07,617
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    78,07,617
    Interest Amount
    22,61,352
    Payable Amount
    1,00,68,969

    BMW 6 Series GT other Variants

    630i M Sport
    ₹82.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    73,50,000
    RTO
    7,45,330
    Insurance
    1,97,663
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    82,93,493
    EMI@1,78,260/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    31 offers Available
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    620d M Sport
    ₹87.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1995 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    620d M Sport Signature
    ₹92.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1995 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
