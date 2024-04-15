|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|13.32 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
6 Series GT is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of 6 Series GT 630i M Sport Signature in Delhi is Rs. 86.75 Lakhs. The fuel
6 Series GT is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of 6 Series GT 630i M Sport Signature in Delhi is Rs. 86.75 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 630i M Sport Signature is 68 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price