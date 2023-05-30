BMW 6 Series GT Specifications

BMW 6 Series GT comes in one petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The 6 Series GT measures 5,091 mm in length, 1,902 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,070 mm. The ground clearance of 6 Series GT is 138. A five-seat model, BMW 6 Series GT sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less