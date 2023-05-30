BMW 6 Series GT Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW 6 Series GT comes in one petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The 6 Series GT measures 5,091 mm in length, 1,902 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,070 mm. The ground clearance of 6 Series GT is 138. A five-seat model, BMW 6 Series GT sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW 6 Series GT price starts at ₹ 67.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 79.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW 6 Series GT comes in 3 variants. BMW 6 Series GT top variant price is ₹ 77.9 Lakhs.
₹67.9 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹68.9 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹77.9 Lakhs*
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic