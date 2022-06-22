Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Yes (Automatic Four Zone)

One Touch - Up

One Touch -Down

No of Seating Rows

Not Available

Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)

Over The Air (OTA) Updates

1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph

Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)

Seat Upholstery Leather

Interiors Dual Tone

Driver Armrest Yes

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob No

Rear Armrest With Cup Holder

3rd Row Seats Type No

Split Rear Seat 40:20:40 split

Driver Seat Adjustment 8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)

Interior Colours Canberra Beige / Black, Ivory White / Black, Ivory White / Dark Coffee, Mokka / Black, Cognac / Black

Ventilated Seats No

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Folding Rear Seat Full

Head-rests Front & Rear

Ventilated Seat Type No

Front Seatback Pockets Yes