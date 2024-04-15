|Engine
|1995 cc
|Mileage
|18.65 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
6 Series GT is a 5 seater Sedan which has 4 variants. The price of 6 Series GT 620d M Sport in Delhi is Rs. 87.07 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 620d M Sport is 66 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like:
