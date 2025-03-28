6 Series GT vs E-Class[2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 6 series gt E-class[2021-2024] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 73.5 Lakhs ₹ 63.6 Lakhs Mileage 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl 16.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 6 Series GT and Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport, Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 200 Expression. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. E-Class[2021-2024]: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.